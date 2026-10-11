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Liverpool v Manchester City - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport
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Liverpool fans erupt against City: boos ring out inside Anfield

Liverpool vs Manchester City
Liverpool
Manchester City
Premier League
England

What is happening at the top of the Premier League?

Manchester City felt the full force of their Premier League rivals' fury at Anfield, where Liverpool supporters booed the Sky Blues' players relentlessly.

Last month, the Premier League found City guilty of more than 100 breaches of its financial rules across a nine-season period.

That surprise verdict landed during the international break after a four-year investigation, which left rival supporters with nobody to aim their anger at. Enzo Maresca's side were nowhere to be seen.

This afternoon changed all that. City played their first match since the guilty verdict at Liverpool in the sixth round of the Premier League, according to English newspaper "The Sun".

City's team bus took a roundabout route to the stadium to dodge the Anfield crowd, but the Liverpool fans inside got their chance when the players emerged for their pre-match warm-up.

The booing grew fiercer still once the long-awaited meeting between the former champions kicked off.

Every City touch in the opening stages of the first half brought another chorus of jeers.

Outside Anfield, street vendors did a brisk trade in Oasis-inspired merchandise, shirts and flags with the word "cheats" printed on them. Inside, banners attacking Manchester City over the verdict hung from the stands.


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