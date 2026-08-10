Liverpool confirm sensational signing worth up to €55 million

Liverpool have officially confirmed the arrival of Ronald Araújo. The 27-year-old defender joins on a one-season loan from FC Barcelona, with The Reds paying no loan fee but covering the Uruguayan's full salary.

The agreement with Barcelona also includes an option to buy. According to, among others, Fabrizio Romano and The Athletic, the English giants can sign Araújo permanently for €55 million.

At his new club, Araújo will wear the number 33 shirt and spoke enthusiastically about the move. "I can't wait to get started. I am incredibly happy and excited to be here."

He is also struck by the stature of his new club. "This is a great club with a rich history. I am looking forward to meeting my team-mates and getting started. I am very motivated and really looking forward to it."

For Araújo, the move to Liverpool has come at exactly the right moment in his career after he had slipped into the background at Barcelona. "I think this step was necessary for me. As soon as I heard Liverpool were interested, everything moved very quickly," said Araújo. "This transfer comes at the right time. I can't wait to get started."

Barcelona had Araújo under contract since 2018, when they paid €4.7 million to Uruguayan side Boston River. Since then, the right-footer has made 213 official appearances for the Catalans and won three league titles, three Spanish Super Cups and the cup twice with the club.

Last season, coach Hansi Flick did not guarantee Araújo a starting place.