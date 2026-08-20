Liverpool bid 60 million for player who was still at Feyenoord in 2024

Liverpool have made a €60 million bid for Yankuba Minteh, The Athletic reports. Brighton Hove & Albion have firmly rejected the offer.

Minteh still faces at least eight weeks out with the injury he suffered in a friendly against AS Roma, but Liverpool have not let that stop them from making a bid.

The highly reliable outlet adds that the former Feyenoord loanee would be open to the move if the clubs can agree a transfer fee.

Mohamed Salah was still Liverpool's right winger last season, but he left on a free transfer for Trabzonspor. The Reds have already signed Victor Muñoz, yet still want more in that position.

Although Minteh plays on the right for Brighton, he can also operate on the left. That versatility makes him an attractive option for Liverpool, who are also short on the left.

Brighton paid Newcastle United €35 million for him in 2024. The Gambian forward is under contract on the south coast until mid-2029, which is why Liverpool's bid has been rejected.

During the 2023/24 season, Newcastle loaned Minteh to Feyenoord. He won the KNVB Cup in Rotterdam, scoring 11 goals and providing five assists.