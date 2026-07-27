Liverpool are in talks with Paris Saint-Germain forward

Liverpool are in talks with the management of Bradley Barcola and Paris Saint-Germain, journalist Florian Plettenberg of Sky Deutschland has assured on X. Fabrizio Romano recently reported that the PSG forward does not want to extend his contract at PSG, which has led Liverpool to sense their chance.

According to Plettenberg, Barcola is Liverpool's top target for the summer transfer window. The club of manager Andoni Iraola want to sign the winger before Deadline Day, which falls on 1 September in England.

Plettenberg adds that a deal for Barcola won't be straightforward for Liverpool. Much will depend on the finances. According to Transfermarkt, the PSG player is worth €90 million.

Last season, though, the 23-year-old left winger was not an undisputed starter under coach Luis Enrique. In PSG's biggest matches, Desiré Doué and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia got the nod out wide.

That had already seen Barcola heavily linked with a move, and the fact his contract runs until mid-2028 did little to quieten the rumours over his future in Paris. Now that Barcola has decided not to extend his deal, journalist Ben Jacobs believes it is obvious that PSG will try to sell him.

Across various English media outlets, PSG are said to be asking for the equivalent of more than €160 million for Barcola. The forward would be open to a big move to Liverpool.

As a left-footed winger, Barcola would become a rival for Cody Gakpo if he joins. The Netherlands international remains a Liverpool player for the time being, although rumours of a summer exit continue.