Liverpool and Manchester United race for Morocco star

One of the Morocco national team's stars has come onto the radar of several European clubs after his impressive performances at the 2026 World Cup. Manchester United and Liverpool, along with Turkey's Fenerbahce, want to sign the player in the current summer transfer window, according to an Italian press report.

According to"Football Italia", Roma midfielder Neil El Aynaoui has drawn interest from a host of clubs in recent days. The focus had initially been on his team-mate Manu Kone after his impressive displays with France.

Read also

Real Madrid set a date to unveil their latest signing

Rodri informs Manchester City of his position on a move to Real Madrid

The report adds that Manchester United, Liverpool and Fenerbahce have all made contact to enquire about a deal for the 25-year-old. Born and raised in France, he represents Morocco at international level and has made 22 appearances in their shirt.

El Aynaoui joined Roma last summer from Lens for 23.5 million euros, plus add-ons and a percentage of any future sale owed to the French club. Estimates suggest the Italian side would not sanction his departure for less than 35 to 40 million euros.

He played his part in Morocco's strong World Cup run, which ended with a 2-0 quarter-final defeat to France.