Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Werner close to RB Leipzig return

GOAL takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from around the world

Timo Werner Chelsea pre-season 2022
Lo Celso close to Spurs exit

2022-08-07T19:46:13.075Z

Ricardo Horta bids farewell to S.C. Braga as move to Benfica nears

2022-08-07T19:38:50.012Z

Portuguese international Ricardo Horta appeared to bid farewell to S.C. Braga earlier as a move to Benfica edges closer.

Bayern's Sane stance amid Man Utd links

2022-08-07T19:22:03.143Z

Forest line up ANOTHER signing

2022-08-07T18:30:00.000Z

Cavani favours European move

2022-08-07T18:05:17.769Z

Arsenal interested in winger Gakpo

2022-08-07T17:01:45.937Z

Arsenal are reportedly interested in PSV winger Cody Gapko as they look to further strengthen their squad before the end of the window.

It is believed they may face competition from Manchester United however, and it would not be the first player the two sides have fought over from the Eredivisie this summer

Wolves add to their pack

2022-08-07T16:33:46.023Z

RB Salzburg make Sesko stance clear

2022-08-07T16:00:26.687Z

RB Salzburg are adamant that they will not sell their star player Benjamin Sesko this summer, despite significant interest.

Senesi undergoing Bournemouth medical

2022-08-07T15:52:33.950Z

Everton closing in on Coady

2022-08-07T15:40:29.000Z

West Ham open to double sale

2022-08-07T15:20:00.000Z

Dortmund reach agreement for Modeste

2022-08-07T15:05:54.989Z

Marko Arnautovic on Manchester United's radar (Athletic)

2022-08-07T14:06:12.130Z

Manchester United are keen on signing Marko Arnautovic from Bologna according to The Athletic.

The Red Devils have reportedly submitted an offer of €8million with the Serie A club and are hopeful of bringing the former Stoke City and West Ham United attacker back to the Premier League.

Marko Arnautovic
Getty

Callum Hudson-Odoi in talks with Borussia Dortmund

2022-08-07T13:33:55.606Z

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi's representatives are in talks with Borussia Dortmund for a possible loan move this summer, according to Sky Sports.

The 21-year-old England international, who has two years left in his contract with the Blues, has been given permission by the club to hold talks over a possible move out of Stamford Bridge. Other than Dortmund, Juventus and two more Premier League clubs want the services of the player.

Newcastle join the race to sign Sesko

2022-08-07T12:45:22.617Z

The Northern Echo reports that Newcastle United have now joined the race to sign Red Bull Salzburg forward Benjamin Sesko.

The 19-year-old Slovenian forward has been a subject of interest for some of the top European clubs like Manchester United, Chelsea and Real Madrid.

RB Leipzig close to re-signing Werner (Romano)

2022-08-07T11:28:45.058Z

Everton favourites to sign Coady

2022-08-07T10:50:55.000Z

Everton are set to beat West Ham to sign Wolves defender Conor Coady, according to the Daily Mail.

Reportedly the Toffees have agreed on paying £12 million plus add-ons to the Wolves for the signature of the English defender who wants to move out of the Molineux in search of more game time.

Conor Coady Wolves 2018-19

Wolves keen on signing Guedes from Valencia

2022-08-07T09:27:20.637Z

Premier League side Wolves are closing in on signing Goncalo Guedes from Valencia this summer, according to The Athletic.

The 25-year-old Portuguese forward is valued at around €30m and reportedly Valencia need the cash to register some of their new signings with La Liga.

Modeste close to joining Dortmund (Romano)

2022-08-07T09:15:23.381Z

Ajax very close to signing Jorge Sanchez

2022-08-07T08:49:29.899Z

PSG close to signing Fabian Ruiz from Napoli (Romano)

2022-08-07T08:23:33.129Z

Official: Man Utd & Liverpool target Sangare signs new PSV deal

2022-08-07T07:19:24.961Z

Boca Juniors close in on Edinson Cavani (Romano)

2022-08-07T06:03:17.864Z

Man Utd move for Bayern star Sane (Mirror)

2022-08-06T22:35:18.000Z

Leroy Sane could be on his way back to Manchester.

Except this time, the Germany international could be on his way to Old Trafford.

The Mirror reports that Manchester United have made an enquiry about the Bayern Munich attacker, who spent four years at Man City.

West Ham approach Roma target Zagadou

2022-08-06T22:30:42.000Z

West Ham are lining up an offer for Dan-Axel Zagadou, according to The Sun.

The Premier League side hope to beat Roma to the signing of the defender, who is available as a free agent after leaving Borussia Dortmund.

Man Utd eye Ruiz as De Jong alternative

2022-08-06T22:28:11.000Z

Manchester United have their sights on Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz as a move for Frenkie de Jong continues to be held up, GOAL can confirm.

Erik ten Hag is determined to secure a top-quality holding midfielder and sees the Spain international as an ideal alternative if top target De Jong cannot be secured.

Burnley consider Metz star Kouyate

2022-08-06T22:26:34.000Z

Burnley are considering making an offer for Metz defender Boubakar Kouyate.

The Sun claims the French side are demanding £10 million for the centre-back, which is much more than the English team put forward in their first offer of around £2.5m.

Real Madrid plot bid for Leverkusen striker

2022-08-06T22:23:47.000Z

Real Madrid are lining up a bid for Bayer Leverkusen striker Iker Bravo, says Marca.

Atletico Madrid are also after the attacker, but Leverkusen have faith in him and are set to demand a high price before they will let him go.