Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Werner close to RB Leipzig return

Lo Celso close to Spurs exit
Villarreal are still confident on Gio Lo Celso deal. Talks will continue next week to reach full agreement with Tottenham, it’s getting closer. 🚨🟡 #Villarreal— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 7, 2022
Unai Emery wants Gio as priority but new round of talks is needed. #THFC pic.twitter.com/TQ5ni2BKvH
Forest look to seal move for Gibbs-White
Nottingham Forest are edging closer to meeting Wolves' £40m valuation of Morgan Gibbs-White, reports @TeleFootball #NFFC pic.twitter.com/UJqoK7Essn— Callum Castel (@callumcasteln) August 7, 2022
Ricardo Horta bids farewell to S.C. Braga as move to Benfica nears
Portuguese international Ricardo Horta appeared to bid farewell to S.C. Braga earlier as a move to Benfica edges closer.
Bayern's Sane stance amid Man Utd links
Hasan Salihamidžić on Sané to United rumours: "There's no truth to that. Leroy is an important player for us, so there's nothing to say about that at all." [Sky90] pic.twitter.com/yu91bFo6cQ— Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) August 7, 2022
Forest line up ANOTHER signing
#nffc have agreed a fee of around £9m with Real Betis for left-back/left-winger Alex Moreno. Medical in next few days, set to be 13th summer signing. Forest working on other new additions before window closes— John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) August 7, 2022
Cavani favours European move
After receiving contracts in the last 48h, Edinson Cavani communicated to Boca Juniors that he wants to give priority to European clubs. He’s not accepting due to family reasons. 🚨🇺🇾 #transfers— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 7, 2022
Cavani and his family’s dream is to join La Liga and try new chapter in Spain. 🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/N64jvJbYSV
Arsenal interested in winger Gakpo
Arsenal are reportedly interested in PSV winger Cody Gapko as they look to further strengthen their squad before the end of the window.
It is believed they may face competition from Manchester United however, and it would not be the first player the two sides have fought over from the Eredivisie this summer
Wolves add to their pack
Gonçalo Guedes joins Wolves on a permanent deal, agreement finally completed. Guedes, expected to fly on Monday to undergo medical and sign as new Wolves player. 🚨🟠 #WWFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 7, 2022
Long term contract agreed, €32m plus add-ons to Valencia. Here we go soon. pic.twitter.com/k7DyIso5J4
RB Salzburg make Sesko stance clear
RB Salzburg are adamant that they will not sell their star player Benjamin Sesko this summer, despite significant interest.
RB Salzburg insist on their position: no intention to sell Šeško, despite interest from top English clubs and also positive talks between agent & Leipzig’s Oliver Mintzlaff. 🚨🇸🇮 #transfers— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 7, 2022
Only option acceptable: selling Šeško for summer 2023 - player and agent to decide soon. pic.twitter.com/pOJxYzKgaX
Senesi undergoing Bournemouth medical
Feyenoord defender Marcos Senesi is undergoing a medical at Bournemouth.— Pete O'Rourke (@SportsPeteO) August 7, 2022
The Argentine has agreed a four-year deal with the Cherries and is expected to finalise his move within the next 24 hours. #afcb #Feyenoord
Everton closing in on Coady
Everton closing in on deal for Wolves’ captain Conor Coady. Could be loan initially with view to permanent.— paul joyce (@_pauljoyce) August 7, 2022
West Ham open to double sale
West Ham are prepared to sell both Saïd Benrahma and Nikola Vlasić in the next days. Torino are keen on signing Vlasić, talks ongoing. 🚨⚒️ #WHUFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 7, 2022
Negotiations between Torino and West Ham will continue in the next days. pic.twitter.com/Kj59lc0e57
Dortmund reach agreement for Modeste
🎙 Sebastian Kehl:— Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) August 7, 2022
"We have verbally reached an agreement in principle with 1. FC Köln on a transfer of striker Anthony Modeste to BVB." pic.twitter.com/E3njVo1zh3
Marko Arnautovic on Manchester United's radar (Athletic)
Callum Hudson-Odoi in talks with Borussia Dortmund
Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi's representatives are in talks with Borussia Dortmund for a possible loan move this summer, according to Sky Sports.
The 21-year-old England international, who has two years left in his contract with the Blues, has been given permission by the club to hold talks over a possible move out of Stamford Bridge. Other than Dortmund, Juventus and two more Premier League clubs want the services of the player.
Newcastle join the race to sign Sesko
RB Leipzig close to re-signing Werner (Romano)
Leipzig are set to sign Timo Werner from Chelsea, here we go! Been told it will be a permanent deal and NOT loan. Werner will leave Chelsea. 🚨⚪️🔴 #CFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 7, 2022
First call @Plettigoal today, now final details being discussed - it’s done, personal terms are agreed since 1 month. pic.twitter.com/RCnqNZAUFZ
Official: Neto joins Bournemouth
Welcome to #afcb, Neto 🔥 pic.twitter.com/xIn3poD18u— AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) August 7, 2022
Everton favourites to sign Coady
Everton are set to beat West Ham to sign Wolves defender Conor Coady, according to the Daily Mail.
Reportedly the Toffees have agreed on paying £12 million plus add-ons to the Wolves for the signature of the English defender who wants to move out of the Molineux in search of more game time.
Official: Isco joins Sevilla
We have reached an agreement in principle to sign Isco! 🤝 pic.twitter.com/3ANZnw91ff— Sevilla FC (@SevillaFC_ENG) August 7, 2022
Wolves keen on signing Guedes from Valencia
Premier League side Wolves are closing in on signing Goncalo Guedes from Valencia this summer, according to The Athletic.
The 25-year-old Portuguese forward is valued at around €30m and reportedly Valencia need the cash to register some of their new signings with La Liga.
Modeste close to joining Dortmund (Romano)
Borussia Dortmund are set to sign Anthony Modeste as new striker. The agreement is imminent, confirmed - he will replace Haller as @berger_pj has reported today. Deal at final stages. 🟡⚫️🤝 #BVB— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 7, 2022
No way for Cavani or Sadiq; Modeste, club's top priority as he knows the league. pic.twitter.com/AtdyRcov0M
Ajax very close to signing Jorge Sanchez
Official. Ajax sign Jorge Sanchez on a permanent deal from Club América, as player will travel to Amsterdam today in order to complete medical tests after agreement reached for €5m fee. 🚨⚪️🔴🇲🇽 #Ajax— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 7, 2022
Jorge Sanchez will sign five-year deal soon. pic.twitter.com/SmRfKC2p8k
PSG close to signing Fabian Ruiz from Napoli (Romano)
Paris Saint-Germain are closing on Fabián Ruiz as new signing! Talks are very advanced and the deal will be completed soon. 🚨🇪🇸 #PSG— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 7, 2022
Keylor Navas will be discussed with Napoli in a separated deal.
Luís Campos, big fan of Fabián: deal now really close. First call, @CorSport. pic.twitter.com/22Ynak2Wg7
Official: Man Utd & Liverpool target Sangare signs new PSV deal
IBRAHIM SANGARÉ, ours until 2027 🔥— PSV (@PSV) August 7, 2022
Boca Juniors close in on Edinson Cavani (Romano)
Boca Juniors are now getting closer to signing Edinson Cavani. Contract proposal being checked on player side but Boca are pushing to get it done, as they want to anticipate Villarreal. 🚨🟡🔵 #BocaJuniors— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 7, 2022
Deal entering into key stages. Nothing going on with Borussia Dortmund. pic.twitter.com/L6AkbXgyZ5
Man Utd move for Bayern star Sane (Mirror)
Leroy Sane could be on his way back to Manchester.
Except this time, the Germany international could be on his way to Old Trafford.
The Mirror reports that Manchester United have made an enquiry about the Bayern Munich attacker, who spent four years at Man City.
West Ham approach Roma target Zagadou
West Ham are lining up an offer for Dan-Axel Zagadou, according to The Sun.
The Premier League side hope to beat Roma to the signing of the defender, who is available as a free agent after leaving Borussia Dortmund.
Man Utd eye Ruiz as De Jong alternative
Manchester United have their sights on Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz as a move for Frenkie de Jong continues to be held up, GOAL can confirm.
Erik ten Hag is determined to secure a top-quality holding midfielder and sees the Spain international as an ideal alternative if top target De Jong cannot be secured.
Burnley consider Metz star Kouyate
Burnley are considering making an offer for Metz defender Boubakar Kouyate.
The Sun claims the French side are demanding £10 million for the centre-back, which is much more than the English team put forward in their first offer of around £2.5m.
Real Madrid plot bid for Leverkusen striker
Real Madrid are lining up a bid for Bayer Leverkusen striker Iker Bravo, says Marca.
Atletico Madrid are also after the attacker, but Leverkusen have faith in him and are set to demand a high price before they will let him go.