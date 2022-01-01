Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barcelona respond to Mbappe and Haaland links

According to the Mirror, Nicolas Pepe said: "I am focused on how well we do until the end of the season and the club's target, which is getting into the Champions League. Then we will see what happens."

"When a team is winning it is hard for a coach to make changes. Mikel Arteta has explained that to me and the coach knows what I think and how hard I'm working. It is also about communication.

"Sometimes it's not easy to communicate with the language barrier. It has been a tough season for me. Of course, it is frustrating not to play. No player enjoys not playing but I have to respect the coach's decision and the team is doing well at the moment."