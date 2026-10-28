Carabao Cup - Game Week 4 28 Oct 2026 - 15:45 Stadium of Light

Today's game between Sunderland and Brentford will kick off at 29 Oct 2026, 1:15 am.

TV channel and live stream options for Sunderland vs Brentford are listed below.

Sunderland host Brentford at the Stadium of Light in a Carabao Cup fixture that brings two clubs together at very different points in their respective seasons.

Regis Le Bris's side are rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table and have been unable to find consistency across any competition. Their domestic form is a serious concern, and a cup run would offer some relief from the pressure building on Wearside.

Brentford arrive in better shape. Keith Andrews has his side sitting sixth in the Premier League, and the Bees have shown they can hurt top opposition this season. A 3-0 win over Chelsea stands as evidence of their quality when they click.

Yet Brentford are not without their own vulnerabilities. They have drawn their last two outings, including a 1-1 result at Hull City, and Andrews will demand a sharper performance here if the Bees are to progress.

Sunderland's defensive record remains the most pressing issue for Le Bris. The Black Cats have conceded nine goals across their last five matches in all competitions, a figure that will give Brentford genuine encouragement heading into this tie.

Both managers will treat this cup fixture as a chance to rotate and assess squad depth, though neither side can afford a limp performance given the pressures surrounding each camp.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Sunderland vs Brentford.

How to watch Sunderland vs Brentford with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

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Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices Monthly from $3.39 Get NordVPN Best budget Surfshark Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices

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Team news & squads

Regis Le Bris has not confirmed his probable lineup ahead of this Carabao Cup tie, with no injury or suspension updates currently available for Sunderland. Further team news will be added closer to kick-off.

Keith Andrews is similarly yet to confirm his selection for Brentford, with no injury or suspension information provided at this stage. Updates are expected as the match approaches.

Form

Sunderland head into this fixture with one win, one draw, and three defeats from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 0-0 Premier League draw at home to Leeds United, which followed a 1-1 Europa League draw with Lech Poznan. The Black Cats' only win in this run came away at Torreense in Europe, with a 2-0 defeat at Bournemouth and a 0-2 loss to Brighton also in this stretch. Sunderland scored six goals and conceded nine across those five matches.

Brentford have won two, drawn two, and lost one of their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 1-1 Premier League draw at Hull City, and they also drew 2-2 with Aston Villa in this run. The standout result was a 3-0 Premier League victory over Chelsea, though a 1-2 defeat to Liverpool shows they are not without vulnerability. The Bees scored eight goals and conceded six across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in the Premier League on 5 September 2026, when Brentford and Sunderland drew 1-1 at the Gtech Community Stadium. Before that, Brentford won 3-0 at home to Sunderland in January 2026, while Sunderland claimed a 2-1 victory in the reverse fixture in August 2025. Across the five recorded meetings, which span Premier League and Championship fixtures, Brentford hold the stronger record with two wins to Sunderland's one, and two draws.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Sunderland vs Brentford today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: