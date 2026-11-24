How to watch Melbourne Victory vs Viettel with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

AFC Champions League Two - Game Week 5 25 Nov 2026 - 02:45

Melbourne Victory host Viettel in the AFC Champions League Two, with both sides still searching for their first win in Group E. The venue and kick-off time have not yet been confirmed.

Victory arrive without a win in their last five matches. They have drawn three and lost two, including both meetings with Persib Bandung in this competition.

The most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Auckland FC in the A-League Men. That followed a 2-2 draw with Adelaide United, so the goals are coming but the defence keeps giving them back.

Viettel travel with bigger worries. They have lost three of their last five, and both defeats to FC Seoul in this tournament were heavy, 5-0 and 3-0.

Their domestic form has been steadier but still flat, with 0-0 and 1-1 draws against Song Lam Nghe An and Thanh Hoa FC in the V-League.

The two sides met in September and finished level at 1-1, so Victory will fancy their chances of improving on that result.

Here is everything you need to know about how to follow the match.

Official broadcast information for this fixture is not currently available. TV channel and live stream details will be added once they are confirmed.

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