Today's game between Jamaica and India will kick-off at 28 May 2026, 12:00 am.

Jamaica vs India is available to watch live. TV channel and live stream options for your region are listed below.

Jamaica and India meet in an international friendly, with both nations using the fixture as preparation ahead of their respective competitive commitments.

The Reggae Boyz arrive at this match off the back of a mixed run of results. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 defeat to DR Congo in World Cup inter-confederation qualification, a result that tempered some of the momentum built from back-to-back wins in the same competition.

India, meanwhile, come into this game with their own form concerns. Manolo Márquez's side have found results difficult to come by in Asian Cup qualification, though they did claim a 2-1 win over Hong Kong in their most recent match — a result that at least offered some encouragement.

For Jamaica, a friendly presents a chance to reset and sharpen ahead of what remains a critical stretch in their World Cup qualifying campaign. The squad will be looking to build confidence and restore some defensive solidity after conceding to DR Congo.

India will treat this as valuable preparation time. Facing a Caribbean side with a different style and physical profile offers a useful test for a squad still working to find consistency across all competitions.

This is a low-stakes fixture on paper, but both teams have genuine reasons to perform. For players on the fringes of their respective squads, minutes in a game like this can be decisive.

Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch Jamaica vs India, including live stream details and kick-off time.

How to watch Jamaica vs India with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed team news is currently available for either Jamaica or India ahead of this friendly. No injuries, suspensions, or probable lineups have been confirmed for the Reggae Boyz at this stage. The same applies to India, with no squad updates provided ahead of kick-off. Further details will be added as they become available closer to the match.

Form

Jamaica head into this friendly with a record of two wins, two draws, and one defeat across their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 1-0 loss to DR Congo in World Cup inter-confederation qualification, which followed a positive 1-0 win over New Caledonia in the same competition. Earlier in that run, they drew 0-0 with Curacao and 1-1 with Trinidad and Tobago in CONCACAF World Cup qualifying, and beat Grenada 1-0 in a friendly back in January. Jamaica have scored three goals and conceded three across those five games, reflecting a side that competes but has not yet found a dominant rhythm.

India's last five matches tell a more difficult story. They picked up just one win in that stretch — a 2-1 victory over Hong Kong in Asian Cup qualification at the end of March — against three defeats and a draw. They lost 1-0 to Bangladesh and 1-2 to Singapore in qualification, drew 1-1 with Singapore in an earlier meeting, and lost 1-0 to Hong Kong back in June 2025. India have scored five goals and conceded five across those five fixtures, with their results showing a lack of consistency that this friendly offers a chance to address.





Head-to-Head Record





No previous meetings between Jamaica and India are recorded in the available data, making this fixture a first encounter between the two nations.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Jamaica vs India today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: