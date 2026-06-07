Germany vs Curacao will kick off on 14 Jun 2026 at 12:00 EST and 18:00 GMT.

How to watch Germany vs Curacao with a VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Germany vs Curaçao: Match context

You won't get much more of a David vs Goliath battle than this, and that's why we love the World Cup. Four-time world champions Germany, ranked 10th in the world, meet debutants Curaçao, who are regarded as the planet's 83rd best team by FIFA. Of all the 48 competing nations, only New Zealand is ranked lower than Curaçao (85th).

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Who are Germany's coach and key players?

Four-time World Champions Germany have a squad littered with world-class quality from front to back, although the age profile of the class of 2026 is slightly younger than vintages that have gone before them. Bayern Munich's Joshua Kimmich will bring experience and know-how at the base of midfield, while the creative, goal-scoring influences of his clubmate Jamal Musiala will be pivotal to their chances. The same can be said for Arsenal star Kai Havertz, fresh off scoring in a second Champions League final. Legendary goalkeeper Manual Neuer, now 40, will make his swansong appearance. 38-year-old manager Julian Nagelsmann, already a relative managerial veteran at his age, has the task of moulding an exciting young squad and turning them into legitimate contenders for the crown.

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Who are Curaçao's coach and key players?

Legendary Dutch boss Dick Advocaat will be tasked with leading the island nation on its World Cup debut. Gervane Kastaneer was a key figure in qualifying, scoring five times, while former Aston Villa star Leandro Bacuna claimed three assists. They might need to set up with a pragmatic mindset in the Americas, and goalkeeper Eloy Room will also likely be a busy man. Former Man United star Tahith Chong could also ruffle a few feathers.

Germany squad

Goalkeepers: Oliver Baumann (Hoffenheim), Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich), Alexander Nubel (Stuttgart).

Defenders: Waldemar Anton (Borussia Dortmund), Nathaniel Brown (Eintracht Frankfurt), Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich), David Raum (RB Leipzig), Antonio Rudiger (Real Madrid), Nico Schlotterbeck (Borussia Dortmund), Jonathan Tah (Bayern Munich), Malick Thiaw (Newcastle United).

Midfielders: Nadiem Amiri (Mainz), Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich), Pascal Gross (Brighton and Hove Albion), Jamie Leweling (Stuttgart), Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich), Felix Nmecha (Borussia Dortmund), Aleksandar Pavlovic (Bayern Munich), Angelo Stiller (Stuttgart), Florian Wirtz (Liverpool).

Attackers: Maximilian Beier (Borussia Dortmund), Kai Havertz (Arsenal), Lennart Karl (Bayern Munich), Leroy Sane (Galatasaray), Deniz Undav (Stuttgart), Nick Woltemade (Newcastle United).

Germany's road to the World Cup

Germany’s path to the 2026 World Cup was businesslike. Competing in UEFA Qualifying Group A, they claimed five wins from six, finishing top of their group to claim direct qualification.

Curaçao squad

Goalkeepers: Tyrick Bodak (SC Telstar), Trevor Doornbusch (VVV-Venlo), Eloy Room (Miami FC).

Defenders: Riechedly Bazoer (Konyaspor), Joshua Brenet (Kayserispor), Roshon Van Eijma (RKC Waalwijk), Sherel Floranus (PEC Zwolle), Deveron Fonville (NEC Nijmegen), Jurien Gaari (Abha Club), Armando Obispo (PSV Eindhoven), Shurandy Sambo (Sparta Rotterdam).

Midfielders: Juninho Bacuna (FC Volendam), Leandro Bacuna (Igdır), Livano Comenencia (FC Zurich), Kevin Felida (FC Den Bosch), Ar'Jany Martha (Rotherham United), Tyrese Noslin (SC Telstar), Godfried Roemeratoe (RKC Waalwijk).

Attackers: Jeremy Antonisse (AE Kifisia), Tahith Chong (Sheffield United), Kenji Gorré (Maccabi Haifa), Sontje Hansen (Middlesbrough), Gervane Kastaneer (Terengganu FC), Brandley Kuwas (FC Volendam), Jurgen Locadia (Miami FC), Jearl Margaritha (SK Beveren).

Curaçao's road to the World Cup

Curaçao made history by qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup for the first time. With a population of around 156,000, they have officially become the smallest nation ever to reach the showpiece. They entered the CONCACAF qualifiers in the Second Round and dominated Group C, finishing with a perfect 4-0-0 record and a +13 goal difference. In the final qualifying round, they had to negotiate tough assignments against Jamaica and Trinidad & Tobago, but finished the group unbeaten with three wins and three draws.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Germany vs Curacao today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

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