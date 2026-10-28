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Carabao Cup
team-logoFulham
Craven Cottage
team-logoCrystal Palace
Watch it on FanCode
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How to watch today's Fulham vs Crystal Palace Carabao Cup game: Live stream, TV channel and start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Fulham vs Crystal Palace
Fulham
Crystal Palace
Carabao Cup

How to watch the Carabao Cup match between Fulham and Crystal Palace, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Carabao Cup - Game Week 4
Craven Cottage

Today's game between Fulham and Crystal Palace will kick off at 29 Oct 2026, 1:15 am.

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Channel link cell

How to watch Fulham vs Crystal Palace with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

Bypass geo-restrictions with ExpressVPN!Sign up now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Hassle-free
NordVPN LOGO

NordVPN

  • Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions
  • Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections
  • Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices
Monthly from$3.39
Best budget
Surfshark logo

Surfshark

  • Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices
  • Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming
  • Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account
Monthly from$2.19
Best for Speed
ExpressVPN logo

ExpressVPN

  • Known for being one of the fastest VPNs available
  • Offers HD sports streaming without interruption and an easy-to-access sports calendar for viewers
  • 24/7 live chat support
Monthly from$6.67
Hassle-free
NordVPN LOGO

NordVPN

  • Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions
  • Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections
  • Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices
Monthly from$3.39
Best budget
Surfshark logo

Surfshark

  • Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices
  • Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming
  • Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account
Monthly from$2.19
Best for Speed
ExpressVPN logo

ExpressVPN

  • Known for being one of the fastest VPNs available
  • Offers HD sports streaming without interruption and an easy-to-access sports calendar for viewers
  • 24/7 live chat support
Monthly from$6.67
Hassle-free
NordVPN LOGO

NordVPN

  • Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions
  • Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections
  • Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices
Monthly from$3.39

Team news & squads

Fulham vs Crystal Palace Probable lineups

Manager

  • A. Arbeloa

Form

FUL

FUL - Form

WHU
W2-3
MUN
D1-1
IPS
L2-1
HUL
W1-0
COV
W0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5
CRY

CRY - Form

NFO
W3-1
OL
L3-2
BHA
L5-0
BJK
D2-2
NEW
L0-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/13
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

FulhamDrawCrystal Palace
0
1
4
Premier League
Fulham badge
Fulham
FUL
2
Crystal Palace badge
Crystal Palace
CRY
3
FT
Club Friendlies
Fulham badge
Fulham
FUL
1
Crystal Palace badge
Crystal Palace
CRY
2
FT
Premier League
Crystal Palace badge
Crystal Palace
CRY
1
Fulham badge
Fulham
FUL
1
FT
Premier League
Fulham badge
Fulham
FUL
1
Crystal Palace badge
Crystal Palace
CRY
2
FT
FA Cup
Fulham badge
Fulham
FUL
0
Crystal Palace badge
Crystal Palace
CRY
3
FT
5Goals Scored11
Games over 2.5 goals4/5
Both teams scored4/5

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Fulham vs Crystal Palace today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
Bypass geo-restrictions with ExpressVPN!Get Express!

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