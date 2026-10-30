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Saudi Pro League
team-logoAl Shabab
SHG Arena
team-logoAl Ahli
Watch it on FanCode
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How to watch today's Al Shabab vs Al Ahli Saudi Pro League game: Live stream, TV channel and start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Al Shabab vs Al Ahli
Al Shabab
Al Ahli
Saudi Pro League

How to watch the Saudi Pro League match between Al Shabab and Al Ahli, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Saudi Pro League - Game Week 12
SHG Arena

Today's game between Al Shabab and Al Ahli will kick off at 30 Oct 2026, 11:30 pm.

Al Shabab vs Al Ahli is available to stream live via FanCode. You can watch live through the FanCode platform using the link below.

FanCode

FanCode

Channel link cell

Al Shabab host Al Ahli at SHG Arena in Riyadh in the Saudi Pro League, with Thomas Letsch's side looking to arrest a run of inconsistent results against a visiting team that arrives in strong form.

Al Shabab sit 12th in the table and have struggled for consistency this season. They beat Al-Taawoun 3-0 not long ago but have also dropped points against Al-Faisaly and lost to Al Kholood, reflecting a squad that can produce but has not yet found a reliable rhythm.

Al Ahli, coached by Marino Pusic, are a different proposition right now. They have won all five of their last matches across the Saudi Pro League and AFC Champions League Elite, scoring 16 goals in the process. That kind of momentum is difficult to stop.

Ivan Toney leads the scoring charts in the Saudi Pro League this season with 13 goals in 14 appearances. His availability for this fixture has been in question following a court appearance in London earlier this week, with reports indicating Al Ahli's management have been working to facilitate his return to Riyadh in time to face Al Shabab.

The two clubs have met four times in recent seasons, and Al Ahli have the better of the recent record. Their last meeting at SHG Arena ended 2-5 to the visitors in February 2026, a result that underlines just how much ground Al Shabab need to make up.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Al Shabab vs Al Ahli live, including kick-off time and streaming details.

How to watch Al Shabab vs Al Ahli with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

Bypass geo-restrictions with ExpressVPN!Sign up now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Hassle-free
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  • Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions
  • Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections
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Monthly from$3.39
Best budget
Surfshark logo

Surfshark

  • Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices
  • Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming
  • Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account
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Team news & squads

Al Shabab vs Al Ahli Probable lineups

Manager

  • T. Letsch

Thomas Letsch's Al Shabab squad news is not yet confirmed, with no injury or suspension information currently available. Updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Marino Pusic has no confirmed injury or suspension concerns listed for Al Ahli ahead of the trip to Riyadh. Whether Ivan Toney is available after his court appearance in London this week remains the main question surrounding the squad, with further information expected before the match.

Form

ALS

ALS - Form

ALK
L2-1
ALF
D0-0
ALT
W3-0
AFS
D2-2
ALF
W1-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/5
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5
AHL

AHL - Form

ALF
W0-4
ALW
W1-3
ALF
W2-3
ALK
W4-1
ALG
W2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
16/5
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Al Shabab have recorded two wins, two draws and one defeat across their last five Saudi Pro League matches. Their most recent outing was a 1-3 win at Al Fateh on 22 October, and they also beat Al-Taawoun 3-0 earlier in October. They drew 2-2 with Al-Faisaly and 0-0 with Al-Fayha during that run, and lost 2-1 to Al Kholood in September.

Al Ahli have won all five of their last matches, picking up victories in both the Saudi Pro League and the AFC Champions League Elite. Their most recent result was a 2-1 win over Al-Gharafa on 26 October. They also beat Al Khaleej 4-1, defeated Al-Fayha 2-3 away, beat Al-Wasl 1-3, and thrashed Al Fateh 0-4. Across those five games, Al Ahli scored 16 goals and conceded six.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Al ShababDrawAl Ahli
1
1
3
Saudi Pro League
Al Shabab badge
Al Shabab
ALS
2
Al Ahli badge
Al Ahli
AHL
5
FT
Saudi Pro League
Al Ahli badge
Al Ahli
AHL
1
Al Shabab badge
Al Shabab
ALS
1
FT
Saudi Pro League
Al Shabab badge
Al Shabab
ALS
3
Al Ahli badge
Al Ahli
AHL
1
FT
Saudi Pro League
Al Ahli badge
Al Ahli
AHL
3
Al Shabab badge
Al Shabab
ALS
2
FT
Saudi Pro League
Al Shabab badge
Al Shabab
ALS
1
Al Ahli badge
Al Ahli
AHL
2
FT
9Goals Scored12
Games over 2.5 goals4/5
Both teams scored5/5

The most recent meeting between these sides took place on 13 February 2026 at SHG Arena, where Al Ahli won 2-5 in the Saudi Pro League. Before that, the fixture in October 2025 ended 1-1 when Al Ahli hosted Al Shabab. Across the five most recent head-to-head meetings, Al Ahli have won three, Al Shabab have won one, and one match ended level.

Standings

#
PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Al QadsiahAl QadsiahALQ
129123212+2028
W
L
W
W
W
2
Al Nassr FCAl Nassr FCALN
119112811+1728
W
W
W
W
D
3
Al HilalAl HilalHIL
10901309+2127
W
W
W
W
L
4
Al IttihadAl IttihadITT
117312010+1024
D
W
W
L
W
5
Al AhliAl AhliAHL
107032713+1421
W
W
W
W
L
6
Neom SCNeom SCNEO
11614169+719
W
L
L
D
W
7
Al-EttifaqAl-EttifaqALI
115331716+118
W
L
W
D
D
8
Al DiriyahAl DiriyahDIR
11434911-215
L
W
D
L
D
9
Al KhaleejAl KhaleejALK
123631419-515
W
L
W
W
D
10
Al KholoodAl KholoodALK
113351726-912
L
L
L
L
L
11
Al RiyadhAl RiyadhALR
113351125-1412
L
W
L
D
W
12
Al ShababAl ShababALS
102531414011
W
D
W
D
L
13
Al HazemAl HazemALH
122461420-610
L
D
L
L
D
14
Al-FaisalyAl-FaisalyAFS
112451220-810
W
L
D
W
L
15
Al-FayhaAl-FayhaALF
111551219-78
D
L
L
D
D
16
Al Fateh FCAl Fateh FCALF
111371023-136
L
L
W
L
L
17
Al-TaawounAl-TaawounALT
11047519-144
L
L
D
L
L
18
AbhaAbhaABH
11038618-123
D
L
L
L
D
AFC Champions League
Relegation

In the Saudi Pro League, Al Shabab are 12th and Al Ahli are 5th. Al Ahli arrive as the side with genuine ambitions of pushing into the title conversation, while Al Shabab need points to move away from the lower reaches of the table.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Al Shabab vs Al Ahli today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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