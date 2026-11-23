How to watch Al-Seeb vs Al Shorta with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

AFC Champions League Two - Game Week 5 24 Nov 2026 - 11:00

Al-Seeb host Al Shorta in an AFC Champions League Two Group D fixture, with the venue and exact kick-off time still to be confirmed.

The visitors arrive as the group leaders. Al Shorta sit first in Group D and have not lost in their last five matches across the Champions League Two and the Iraqi Premier League.

Their latest outing was a 1-1 draw with Zakho on November 20. Before that came a 2-1 win over Al Naft and a 3-0 victory away to Al-Hussein SC in continental play.

Al-Seeb are third in the group and need points to close the gap. Their recent run is mixed, with two wins, a draw and two defeats from their last five games.

The Omani side beat East Bengal FC 2-0 on November 3 after a goalless draw against the same opponents a week earlier. That gave them three clean sheets in a row.

Al Shorta won the first meeting between the sides 1-0 in September, so Al-Seeb will be looking to even the series on home soil.

Here is everything you need to know about how to follow the game.

Official TV channel and live stream information for Al-Seeb vs Al Shorta is not currently available. Broadcast details will be added here once they are confirmed.

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