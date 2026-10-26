AFC Champions League Elite - Game Week 3 26 Oct 2026 - 12:00

Today's game between Al-Ain and Tractor will kick off at 26 Oct 2026, 10:30 pm.

Al-Ain vs Tractor is available to stream live. TV channel and live stream options for this AFC Champions League Elite fixture are listed below.

Al-Ain host Tractor in the AFC Champions League Elite, with the UAE side looking to reassert themselves in the West group after a difficult run of domestic results.

Vladimir Ivic's side sit top of the West standings, but back-to-back defeats to Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC in the space of five days have dented their momentum heading into this continental fixture.

Tractor arrive from Iran in a different kind of trouble. Javad Nekounam's squad sit at the foot of the West group, and their AFC campaign has yielded just one point from their opening matches, leaving them with little margin for error.

The Iranian side did show some resilience in their most recent outing, a 3-0 Persian Gulf Pro League win over Sanat Naft Abadan, which at least provided a confidence boost before the trip to the UAE.

For Al-Ain, this is a chance to re-establish the kind of form that produced a 4-0 dismantling of Al Nassr FC earlier in the group stage. The gap between the two sides in the standings makes this a fixture the hosts will be expected to control.

Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch Al-Ain vs Tractor, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Al-Ain vs Tractor with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Hassle-free NordVPN Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions

Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections

Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices Monthly from $3.39 Get NordVPN Best budget Surfshark Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices

Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming

Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account Monthly from $2.19 Get Surfshark Hassle-free NordVPN Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions

Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections

Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices Monthly from $3.39 Get NordVPN Best budget Surfshark Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices

Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming

Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account Monthly from $2.19 Get Surfshark Hassle-free NordVPN Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions

Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections

Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices Monthly from $3.39 Get NordVPN

Team news & squads

Al-Ain are managed by Vladimir Ivic, though no confirmed injury or suspension information has been made available ahead of this fixture. Probable lineup details are yet to be announced, and updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Tractor head coach Javad Nekounam is also without confirmed team news at this stage. No injuries or suspensions have been listed, and the projected XI is expected to be confirmed in due course.

Form

Al-Ain head into this match having won two of their last five games, drawing one and losing two, for a record of W2 D1 L2. Their continental form has been strong, with a 4-0 win over Al Nassr FC and a 1-4 victory against Al Quwa Al Jawiya both coming in the AFC Champions League Elite. Those results are offset by consecutive losses to Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC, including a 3-2 defeat in the President's Cup and a 2-0 reverse in the ADNOC Pro League. Across their last five matches, Al-Ain have scored 13 goals and conceded seven.

Tractor's recent record reads W1 D2 L2 from their last five outings. Their most recent result was a comfortable 3-0 league win, though their AFC campaign has been flat, with a goalless draw against Al-Shamal their only point in the group. Two consecutive losses earlier in the run, both by a single goal, point to a side that has struggled to find consistency across competitions.

Head-to-Head Record

The two clubs have met twice in the AFC Champions League Elite, both encounters coming in 2014. The more recent fixture ended 2-2 when Tractor hosted Al-Ain in April of that year, while Al-Ain won the earlier meeting 3-1 on home soil in March. Across those two matches, the series is level at one win apiece, with Al-Ain holding a slight edge on goals scored.

Standings

In the AFC Champions League Elite West group, Al-Ain sit first while Tractor are placed twelfth, underlining the gulf between the two sides at this stage of the competition.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Al-Ain vs Tractor today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: