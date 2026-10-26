AFC Champions League Elite - Game Week 3 26 Oct 2026 - 12:00

Today's game between Al Ahli and Al-Gharafa will kick off at 26 Oct 2026, 9:30 pm.

Al Ahli vs Al-Gharafa is available to stream live. Details of the broadcast option for this fixture are listed below.

Al Ahli and Al-Gharafa meet in the AFC Champions League Elite, with the Saudi side looking to build on a strong run of form against a Qatari outfit that has struggled for consistency in the competition.

Marino Pusic's Al Ahli arrive in impressive shape. Four wins from their last five matches across all competitions point to a team with genuine momentum, and they have been scoring freely throughout.

Al-Gharafa, managed by Pedro Martins, have found the going tougher. Two draws in their most recent domestic outings have steadied things slightly, but back-to-back AFC Champions League Elite defeats earlier in the campaign left them with ground to recover in the West group.

The head-to-head record tilts firmly in Al Ahli's favour. They have beaten Al-Gharafa in each of the two most recent meetings in this competition, including a 4-0 win and a 4-2 victory, which will do little to settle nerves in the Qatari camp.

With Al Ahli sitting fifth in the West standings and Al-Gharafa down in thirteenth, the pressure falls squarely on the visitors to produce a result that can revive their continental hopes.

Read on for everything you need to know about how and where to watch this AFC Champions League Elite fixture.

How to watch Al Ahli vs Al-Gharafa with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

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Team news & squads

Al Ahli are managed by Marino Pusic, though no confirmed probable lineup, injury list, or suspension information has been made available for this fixture. Away side Al-Gharafa are led by Pedro Martins, with their squad details equally unconfirmed at this stage. Full team news for both sides will be updated as information becomes available closer to kick-off.

Form

Al Ahli head into this fixture having won four of their last five matches across all competitions, losing only to Mamelodi Sundowns in the FIFA Intercontinental Cup. Their most recent outing ended in a 4-1 win over Al Khaleej in the Saudi Pro League, and they also beat Al-Wasl 3-1 in the AFC Champions League Elite during that run. Across those five matches, Al Ahli have scored 14 goals and conceded just six, reflecting an attack in strong form.

Al-Gharafa's recent record is far less convincing, with one win, two draws, and two defeats from their last five. They drew 2-2 with Al-Ahli in the Stars League most recently, and their AFC Champions League Elite form has been poor, with losses to Esteghlal and Al Hilal. They have scored eight goals in that five-match stretch but conceded eight as well, highlighting a defensive fragility that Pusic's side will be looking to exploit.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in the AFC Champions League Elite on October 20, 2025, when Al Ahli won 4-0. Before that, Al Ahli beat Al-Gharafa 4-2 in the same competition in February 2025. Across the five head-to-head matches on record, Al Ahli have won two, with the other three ending in draws, and they have never lost to Al-Gharafa in this dataset.

Standings

In the AFC Champions League Elite West group, Al Ahli sit fifth while Al-Gharafa are thirteenth. That gap in the standings means Al Ahli are well-placed in the race for the knockout rounds, while Al-Gharafa need points urgently to keep their campaign alive.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Al Ahli vs Al-Gharafa today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: