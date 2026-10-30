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Saudi Pro League
team-logoAbha
Prince Sultan bin Abdul Aziz Stadium
team-logoAl Ittihad
Watch it on FanCode
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How to watch today's Abha vs Al Ittihad Saudi Pro League game: Live stream, TV channel and start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Abha vs Al Ittihad
Abha
Al Ittihad
Saudi Pro League

How to watch the Saudi Pro League match between Abha and Al Ittihad, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Saudi Pro League - Game Week 12
Prince Sultan bin Abdul Aziz Stadium

Today's game between Abha and Al Ittihad will kick off at 30 Oct 2026, 6:00 pm.

FanCode is carrying live coverage of this Saudi Pro League fixture. You can watch live via the FanCode app or platform using the link below.

FanCode

FanCode

Channel link cell

Al Ittihad travel to Prince Sultan bin Abdul Aziz Stadium in Abha for a Roshn Saudi Pro League fixture that carries very different weight for each side.

Abha sit bottom of the table and have lost four of their last five league matches. They are running out of time to build any kind of momentum, and a home game against a top-four side offers little comfort in their current situation.

Al Ittihad, managed by Jens Wissing, are pushing to stay in the upper reaches of the table and arrive in form. They have won three of their last five matches across all competitions, including a 4-1 win over Al-Ettifaq and a 2-0 victory over Al Diriyah.

Wissing has been willing to look beyond his established squad when needed. The German coach recently called up 19-year-old winger Sohaib Hosaawi from the club's under-21 setup, a sign that the busy schedule is prompting him to trust youth.

For Abha, coach Damir Buric needs a response after consecutive defeats to Al-Faisaly and Neom SC. His side have scored just four goals in their last five league games and conceded nine.

Read on for all the details on how to watch this Saudi Pro League fixture live.

How to watch Abha vs Al Ittihad with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

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Surfshark logo

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  • Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices
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Team news & squads

Abha vs Al Ittihad lineups

4-4-1-1
Abha crest
Abha
ABH
Formation
Al Ittihad crest
Al Ittihad
ITT
4-2-3-1
team-logoD. LeonA. Al-FahadA. Al-Fahadteam-logoM. Al-Dawsariteam-logoM. Al-ZaidJ. GaariJ. Gaariteam-logoN. Al-Daajaniteam-logoF. Al-Ghamditeam-logoA. Goryteam-logoL. Rosierteam-logoA. Darisiteam-logoK. Al-QahtaniP. RajkovicP. RajkovicM. ShanqeetiM. ShanqeetiD. PereiraD. PereiraF. AbdiF. Abditeam-logoS. Al-MousaG. WijnaldumG. WijnaldumM. AliM. AliR. RiosR. RiosH. AouarH. AouarS. BergwijnS. BergwijnY. En-NesyriY. En-Nesyri
Al Ittihad crest
Al Ittihad
ITT
4-4-1-1
Abha

Starting XI

Al Ittihad

Substitutes

Manager

  • D. Buric
  • J. Wissing

Abha are expected to line up with Donovan Leon in goal, supported by a back line of Abdullah Al-Fahad, Mohammed Al-Dawsari, Mohammed Al-Zaid, and Jurien Gaari. Abdulkarim Darisi, Loreintz Rosier, Alimami Gory, and Nasser Al-Daajani are projected to operate through the middle, with Feras Al-Ghamdi and Keshim Al-Qahtani leading the attack. No injury or suspension information has been confirmed for the home side at this stage.

Al Ittihad are expected to start with Predrag Rajkovic in goal behind a defence of Muhannad Shanqeeti, Danilo Pereira, Faris Abdi, and Saad Al-Mousa. Richard Rios and Houssem Aouar are set to anchor midfield, with Mukhtar Ali providing support. Steven Bergwijn, Youssef En-Nesyri, and Georginio Wijnaldum complete the projected XI. No injuries or suspensions have been confirmed for the away squad ahead of this match.

Form

ABH

ABH - Form

ALN
L2-1
DIR
D0-0
ALQ
L2-1
NEO
L2-0
AFS
L0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
2/7
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5
ITT

ITT - Form

HIL
L3-2
ALA
L1-2
ALI
W1-4
DIR
W2-0
NEF
W1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/7
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Abha have lost four of their last five Saudi Pro League matches, drawing only once, against Al Diriyah in September. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 defeat to Al-Faisaly, following a 2-0 loss to Neom SC the previous week. They have scored four goals and conceded nine across those five fixtures, and have not won a league match since the opening weeks of the season.

Al Ittihad have won three and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-1 win over Neftchi Fargona in the AFC Champions League Elite, which followed a 2-0 league win over Al Diriyah and a 4-1 victory against Al-Ettifaq. Their two defeats came against Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai in the AFC Champions League Elite and Al Hilal in the league. They have scored ten goals and conceded six across those five games.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

AbhaDrawAl Ittihad
1
0
4
Saudi Pro League
Abha badge
Abha
ABH
3
Al Ittihad badge
Al Ittihad
ITT
1
FT
Saudi Pro League
Al Ittihad badge
Al Ittihad
ITT
4
Abha badge
Abha
ABH
2
FT
Saudi Pro League
Al Ittihad badge
Al Ittihad
ITT
4
Abha badge
Abha
ABH
0
FT
Saudi Pro League
Abha badge
Abha
ABH
1
Al Ittihad badge
Al Ittihad
ITT
2
FT
Saudi Pro League
Abha badge
Abha
ABH
0
Al Ittihad badge
Al Ittihad
ITT
4
FT
6Goals Scored15
Games over 2.5 goals5/5
Both teams scored3/5

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in May 2024, when Abha hosted Al Ittihad in the Saudi Pro League and lost 3-1. Al Ittihad have dominated this fixture across the last five encounters, winning four times to Abha's zero, with one draw. They have scored 14 goals in those five matches compared to Abha's four, including back-to-back 4-0 and 4-2 wins in 2023.

Standings

#
PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Al QadsiahAl QadsiahALQ
129123212+2028
W
L
W
W
W
2
Al Nassr FCAl Nassr FCALN
119112811+1728
W
W
W
W
D
3
Al HilalAl HilalHIL
10901309+2127
W
W
W
W
L
4
Al IttihadAl IttihadITT
117312010+1024
D
W
W
L
W
5
Al AhliAl AhliAHL
107032713+1421
W
W
W
W
L
6
Neom SCNeom SCNEO
11614169+719
W
L
L
D
W
7
Al-EttifaqAl-EttifaqALI
115331716+118
W
L
W
D
D
8
Al DiriyahAl DiriyahDIR
11434911-215
L
W
D
L
D
9
Al KhaleejAl KhaleejALK
123631419-515
W
L
W
W
D
10
Al KholoodAl KholoodALK
113351726-912
L
L
L
L
L
11
Al RiyadhAl RiyadhALR
113351125-1412
L
W
L
D
W
12
Al ShababAl ShababALS
102531414011
W
D
W
D
L
13
Al HazemAl HazemALH
122461420-610
L
D
L
L
D
14
Al-FaisalyAl-FaisalyAFS
112451220-810
W
L
D
W
L
15
Al-FayhaAl-FayhaALF
111551219-78
D
L
L
D
D
16
Al Fateh FCAl Fateh FCALF
111371023-136
L
L
W
L
L
17
Al-TaawounAl-TaawounALT
11047519-144
L
L
D
L
L
18
AbhaAbhaABH
11038618-123
D
L
L
L
D
AFC Champions League
Relegation

Al Ittihad sit fourth in the Saudi Pro League, firmly in the mix for a top-four finish. Abha are bottom of the table in 18th place, making this a must-improve fixture if they are to give themselves any chance of climbing out of the relegation zone.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Abha vs Al Ittihad today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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