Lisandro Martínez lashes out at one person at Manchester United

Lisandro Martínez let rip after Atlético Madrid - Manchester United (2-0), taking aim at last summer's transfer policy in an interview with Amazon Prime.

"Yes. I expected more from our technical director," said Martínez, giving Jason Wilcox a failing grade. "I'm being very honest about that. I expect bigger investments."

As for manager Michael Carrick, the Argentine defender was more forgiving. "Managers are constantly being changed, but what about other areas? It's easy to point to the manager or the players, but we also need to look at others."

Manchester United's slip-up in the Champions League left Martínez bitterly disappointed. "The performance was bad, really bad. I have to hold myself back. It reflects the current state of our club. This is not a club at Champions League level," fumed the former Ajax player.

"We performed fantastically last season and now we expect more from the club's leadership. Signings who can compete, because many other teams are bringing in a lot of players too," said the centre-back.

Towards the end of the interview, Martínez turned the focus on himself. "I have to be honest: as players, we also need to do more. But it's also important to have a strong squad that is ready for nights like this."

Carrick, meanwhile, would not be drawn on Martínez's outburst. "I haven't seen it. After a match like that, when you come here intending to get something, we're disappointed. Emotions can sometimes run high, too. I haven't seen it, so this isn't the right moment for me to say anything about it."