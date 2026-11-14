Lionel Scaloni addresses half-empty La Bombonera after Argentina's post-Messi era begins with Uruguay defeat

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Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni has called for patience after his side suffered a 2-1 defeat to Uruguay in their first major outing since Lionel Messi’s retirement. The match was played in front of a noticeably sparse crowd at La Bombonera, marking a stark contrast to the usual atmosphere surrounding the world champions.

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Scaloni avoids attendance controversy

The atmosphere at La Bombonera on Wednesday night was unusually quiet as Argentina faced Uruguay. Following the retirement of Messi, the national team appeared to lose some of its box-office appeal, with thousands of seats remaining empty for the clash. Scaloni, who recently committed his future to the team until 2030, was quick to downplay the significance of the low turnout during his post-match media duties.

"I don't know how many people were there, I didn't even think about it. I don't have an opinion on that. I don't know what to tell you," Scaloni stated when questioned about the lack of supporters, as quoted by La Nacion.

Boss insists loyalty outlasts the Messi era

Despite the sobering sight of empty stands at La Bombonera, Argentina's coaching staff remains adamant that the deep-rooted bond between the national team and its supporters is unbreakable. While the sparse attendance in one of Buenos Aires' most iconic footballing strongholds hinted at the reality of a looming transitional era, the manager dismissed any suggestion that fan loyalty hinges solely on the presence of their talismanic number 10, Messi.

"The people will surely come to cheer for the national team, they are unconditional, even if Leo is not playing. I have no doubt about that. We are the ones who have to inspire them. We cannot ask for more," the manager explained.

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Tactical analysis and Uruguay's dominance

The match itself saw Argentina struggle to convert possession into clear chances. Uruguay took control shortly after the interval, scoring twice in six minutes through a Leonardo Balerdi own goal and a Maximiliano Araújo header. Although Julián Álvarez pulled one back in the 72nd minute, it was not enough to prevent a second consecutive victory for Diego Forlán’s side at the stadium of their historic rivals.

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Scaloni praised the visitors for their aggressive approach and tactical discipline. "Historically Uruguay is difficult, but for Argentina, Brazil, Spain and everyone. I congratulate them because they won well," he admitted. The Argentine boss also defended his decision not to throw on more attackers like Jose Manuel Lopez late in the game, citing the need to maintain tactical balance while Nico Paz was still performing well.

Looking ahead to Costa Rica

Despite the result, Scaloni found reasons to be encouraged by the way his players reacted to adversity. He noted that the team’s second-half intensity, particularly after falling two goals behind, showed the spirit required for this new era. The focus now shifts to the upcoming friendly against Costa Rica in Cordoba, where the manager intends to continue his experimentation with the squad depth.

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"You never plan to lose, but there are ways to lose. We did the hard work and in the end, we had no reward. On Tuesday we will make some changes. Some may repeat because I think it is fair, which is what this is about, for them to play matches," he confirmed.