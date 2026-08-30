Bayer Leverkusen have thrown their hat into the ring for a Barcelona midfielder in the closing stages of the summer window.

According to the Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo", Marc Casado faces decisive days over his future. Leverkusen have entered the race for him strongly, while Besiktas keep pushing to secure his services before the window shuts.

At 22, Casado is waiting on a decision that will shape the final days of his transfer saga.

The Barcelona midfielder is one of the players who could leave the Catalan side during the final stretch of the window.

Germany looks an appealing destination. Leverkusen's project suits a La Masia graduate perfectly, both in their trust in young players and in a playing philosophy that carries echoes of Barcelona's own.

Carles Martinez leads the German side this season, the Catalan coach in his first campaign at the helm of Leverkusen. He knows Casado well and followed his development through the Barcelona academy.

That connection could make the offer all the more tempting for the midfielder.

Leverkusen shape up as an intriguing option for Casado, offering a club on the rise and ready to hand young talents a leading role.

Such a move would let the Barcelona academy graduate keep developing in a top-level competition like the Bundesliga.

Besiktas, meanwhile, keep pressing to land the midfielder. The Turkish side and Leverkusen are the two clubs most serious about their interest in signing Casado before the deadline.

Premier League clubs have sounded out his position too. Several have made enquiries, Everton among them, but that interest has yet to become an offer worth calling advanced negotiations.



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