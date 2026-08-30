Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
Goal.com
LiveTickets

This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
FC Barcelona v Real Madrid CF - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images Sport
Hussein Hamdy

Translated by

Leverkusen enter the race to sign Barcelona star with force

Transfers
Barcelona
Bayer Leverkusen
M. Casado
LaLiga
Bundesliga
Spain
Germany

A project similar to Barça's

Bayer Leverkusen have thrown their hat into the ring for a Barcelona midfielder in the closing stages of the summer window.

According to the Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo", Marc Casado faces decisive days over his future. Leverkusen have entered the race for him strongly, while Besiktas keep pushing to secure his services before the window shuts.

At 22, Casado is waiting on a decision that will shape the final days of his transfer saga.

The Barcelona midfielder is one of the players who could leave the Catalan side during the final stretch of the window.

Germany looks an appealing destination. Leverkusen's project suits a La Masia graduate perfectly, both in their trust in young players and in a playing philosophy that carries echoes of Barcelona's own.

LaLiga
Barcelona crest
Barcelona
BAR
Rayo Vallecano crest
Rayo Vallecano
RAY
Bundesliga
Bayer Leverkusen crest
Bayer Leverkusen
B04
Union Berlin crest
Union Berlin
FCU

Carles Martinez leads the German side this season, the Catalan coach in his first campaign at the helm of Leverkusen. He knows Casado well and followed his development through the Barcelona academy.

That connection could make the offer all the more tempting for the midfielder.

Leverkusen shape up as an intriguing option for Casado, offering a club on the rise and ready to hand young talents a leading role.

Such a move would let the Barcelona academy graduate keep developing in a top-level competition like the Bundesliga.

Besiktas, meanwhile, keep pressing to land the midfielder. The Turkish side and Leverkusen are the two clubs most serious about their interest in signing Casado before the deadline.

Premier League clubs have sounded out his position too. Several have made enquiries, Everton among them, but that interest has yet to become an offer worth calling advanced negotiations.

You can discuss the topics and news in greater depth on the "Kooora" forums

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google