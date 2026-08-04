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Hussein Hamdy

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Leverkusen aim to bring back Moussa Diaby from Al-Ittihad

M. Diaby
Al Ittihad
Bayer Leverkusen
Inter
Bundesliga
Saudi Pro League
France
Saudi Arabia
Germany
Italy

A strong rival for Inter

Bayer Leverkusen are working to bring Al-Ittihad winger Moussa Diaby back to Germany during the current transfer window.

Inter Milan had also been strongly linked with the France international this summer.

According to "Sky Sport Germany", the two parties have yet to reach an agreement. Talks are progressing well, though, which opens the door to a deal worth less than 30 million euros.

Carles Martinez Novell, the former Toulouse boss who took charge at Leverkusen this summer, wants to slot the French winger into his 4-3-3 system.

Should the move go through, Diaby returns to a club he knows inside out. He racked up 172 appearances in the shirt between 2019 and 2023, scoring 49 goals and providing 47 assists.

Born in Paris, Diaby left Aston Villa for Saudi Arabia two years ago. Now he could head back to Europe after a productive stint in the Middle East, where he played 71 matches, scored 11 goals, created 31 more and won two titles with Al-Ittihad.

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