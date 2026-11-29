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After another turbulent Bayern match at HSV, Uli Hoeneß has addressed the club's disappointing results, ongoing injury crisis and Kimmich's recent performances.

Bayern Munich's injury problems have worsened again. Harry Kane, Ismael Saibari (both with syndesmosis ligament tears), Jamal Musiala (torn muscle fibre) and Manuel Neuer (tendon injury) were already sidelined. Now Konrad Laimer has joined them.

The ever-present Austrian suffered a "tendon dislocation injury in his right ankle" against HSV on Saturday. He joins Bayern's long-term injury list, deepening Vincent Kompany's selection problems.

Hoeneß praised the Bayern players still available, despite the absences of Michael Olise, Serge Gnabry and Alphonso Davies against HSV and a lacklustre 0-0 draw in Hamburg .

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"I congratulate the team. I saw an outstanding battling performance, particularly when we were a man down. We mustn't forget that after Konrad Laimer went off, we had to play without nine key players," Hoeneß stressed.

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Uli Hoeneß shows leniency towards Joshua Kimmich

Hoeneß also spared vice-captain Kimmich, who had criticised the club earlier in the week, over his "completely inexcusable" (in Kimmich's own words) sending-off for violent conduct shortly before half-time. "Everyone is allowed to make a mistake now and then. That's the end of it," Hoeneß said of Kimmich's lapse on Saturday.

The 31-year-old had shown less leniency towards the club's leadership earlier in the week. After Bayern's 2-1 Champions League defeat to Lille, he took them to task over their handling of Jamal Musiala. The Bayern bosses' public conduct towards Musiala was "not the Bayern way", he said.

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Hoeneß had first sparked debate over the injury-plagued but hugely gifted attacker's enormous salary, which Musiala could no longer justify with his current performances, during a controversial appearance on Bayerischer Rundfunk in early November . Karl-Heinz Rummenigge went further on Friday, on the sidelines of Bayern's 1-1 draw with 1. FC Köln.

"It's known that he has a health problem. And it's known that he has a contract involving very substantial sums," Rummenigge said, referring to the neurological dysfunction diagnosed in Musiala in April 2025 , which causes brief absence episodes. "What we know unfortunately suggests it will be difficult for him to return to the level he has often shown here in this stadium."

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That was why they had to "speak with the player, with the family and above all with the agency, because, with all due respect, those sums are no longer tenable", Rummenigge continued. Asked about a possible sale of Musiala, he replied: "I can't imagine Jamal wanting to leave the club, or any other club buying him under these circumstances," Rummenigge replied.

Rummenigge's comments escalated the dispute over Musiala's condition and contract so far that his agents visited Säbener Straße last Tuesday for peace talks. Kimmich criticised the club's senior figures the following day, apparently singling out Rummenigge.

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His comments were "an absolute no-go": "It must never happen that this is played out at a player's expense." According to kicker , Kimmich's words did not bother Hoeneß. As captain, he was "of course" entitled to stand up for the team. The midfielder, though, is expected to miss Bayern's Bundesliga matches until the end of the year as he serves a three-match ban.

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Uli Hoeneß warns Bayern's rivals

Bayern should at least have Serge Gnabry, Alphonso Davies and Michael Olise available for the run-in to the end of the year. Gnabry and Davies returned to team training on Friday after recovering from muscle injuries. Olise suffered a painful foot bruise against 1. FC Köln and is set to return to the squad either for next Tuesday's DFB Cup match against Hertha BSC or the following Friday's league game against SC Paderborn.

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For now, Bayern's aim is damage limitation. They must come through their Bundesliga fixtures and the Champions League league phase respectably, then attack again in the new year with returning players and fresh energy. Their gap to Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund could grow to four points on Sunday evening. In the Champions League, they are two points behind eighth place and direct qualification for the last 16.

"I'm very confident that we'll emerge stronger from this run of bad luck. Then some people will have to watch out," Hoeneß warned Bayern's rivals, should they already have begun to take hope from the club's troubles.