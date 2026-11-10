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Al Ittihad vs Al Diriyah - Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
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Lengthy absence: return date set for Richard Rios with Al-Ittihad

R. Rios
Al Ittihad
Saudi Pro League
Colombia
Saudi Arabia

When will the Colombian player return?

Al-Ittihad midfielder Richard Rios has a return date. Press reports have pinpointed when the Colombian will be back in action after the serious injury that struck him down recently.

Rios suffered a sprain to his left ankle just 8 minutes into Al-Ittihad's clash with Abha on Friday 30 October, in the twelfth round of the Roshn League.

According to Saudi newspaper "Okaz", the injury will keep the Colombian midfielder sidelined from the Jeddah side until January of next year.

That spell on the sidelines rules Rios out of several big games, most notably the derby against neighbours and traditional rivals Al-Ahli on 11 December.

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The 26-year-old is working through a rehabilitation programme at Brazilian club Palmeiras, hoping to get back on the pitch as soon as he can.

Rios joined Al-Ittihad in the last summer transfer window, arriving on loan from Portugal's Benfica until the end of the current season.

He has made 9 appearances for the "Tigers" across all competitions since his move to the Al-Inma Stadium, scoring once and adding two assists.

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