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Leicester City end their sponsorship deal with BC Game after Russian porn star Eva Elfie was appointed a brand ambassador. Fan protests prompted the decision, and Leicester will immediately remove the logo from their shirts. The club are currently in League One, the third tier. The partnership began in the 2024-25 season. Supporters' group The Foxes Trust led the objections, pressing the club to explain whether it was appropriate to maintain the commercial relationship.

In a statement, both sides announced they had mutually agreed to end the deal, having recognised "different commercial priorities for the future". Leicester have also arranged a full refund for fans who bought official shirts bearing the BC Game logo in the last 28 days, starting from 21 October.