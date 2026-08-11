Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

Goal.com
LiveTickets

This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Spain v Argentina: Final - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport
Ahmad Salah

Translated by

Left it before the disaster: Yamal reacts to Colombia earthquake

L. Yamal
Barcelona
LaLiga
Spain
Colombia

A message of consolation and solidarity

Lamine Yamal is preparing to return to Barcelona's training tomorrow, Wednesday 12 August, following the end of his holiday, which he spent in Colombia.

The 19-year-old split his break between Cartagena, the Rosario Islands and Medellin, and appeared during a visit to the Comuna 13 district wearing the Colombia national team shirt.

After his return to Barcelona, though, Yamal learned of the devastating earthquake that struck Colombia on Monday, measuring 7.4 on the Richter scale.

He was quick to send a message of support to the families of the victims and those affected by the disaster.

Writing in a story on his Instagram account, the Barcelona winger said: "Our best wishes and prayers for the Colombian people."

Club Friendlies
Basel crest
Basel
BAS
Barcelona crest
Barcelona
BAR

ستوري يامال بعد زلزال كولومبياحساب لامين يامال في إنستجرام

The earthquake tore through a number of cities, including Cali, Pereira and Manizales. By Tuesday afternoon, the death toll had risen to 224, with more than 1,000 others injured.

Read also: Mystery surrounds Messi's return to the United States

Read also: Because of Vinicius: former Chelsea star mocks Arsenal: I don't know what they're smoking!

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google