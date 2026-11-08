Left in tears: a fresh setback strikes Spain's star

Ander Barrenetxea limped out of Real Sociedad's clash with Rayo Vallecano clutching his thigh, throwing his place in the Spain squad into doubt.

According to Sport, the winger sparked alarm when he was forced off in the 70th minute with pain in his thigh.

No opponent was anywhere near him. Running through open space, Barrenetxea suddenly clutched the affected area and knew at once he couldn't carry on.

What followed told its own story. Barrenetxea left the pitch in tears, flanked by Real Sociedad's medical staff, who tried to console him on the touchline.

Oyarzabal replaced him. Barrenetxea now faces the medical tests that will reveal how serious the injury is, and the timing could hardly be worse for the 24-year-old.

Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente had named Barrenetxea in his squad for the two upcoming UEFA Nations League fixtures against the Czech Republic and England.

He was due to report for international duty tomorrow, Monday, but his involvement now hinges on the diagnosis.

Real Sociedad coach Sergio Francisco Matarazzo was rueful. "He has had a great deal of bad luck. Barrenetxea is going through a good spell. He is injured, but so far we do not know the nature of his injury."

Fate has tripped him up before. The winger endured a major blow last season when an adductor injury, suffered against Girona at the Montilivi stadium in mid-May, cost him his shot at the World Cup.

De la Fuente had included him in the preliminary list at the time, and with other wide players struggling physically, Barrenetxea stood a real chance of making the final squad. The injury ended it.

Having fought his way back to prominence and into De la Fuente's plans once more, he now faces another physical setback that threatens to shut him out again.

Against Rayo Vallecano, Barrenetxea had already left his mark, teeing up Oskarsson for the opening goal inside the first minute.

Real Sociedad want answers as quickly as possible to gauge how long he'll be sidelined, while Spain wait anxiously on one of the wide men they called up.