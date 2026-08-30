Al-Hilal are gearing up for a fiery clash against Al-Ahli next Tuesday evening in the rescheduled third-round tie of the Roshn League. There are positive signs within the ranks of "the Boss" over the fitness of several key players, along with anticipation of the first appearance of new attacking signing Ollie Watkins.

Read also: Officially: Saudi side Al-Hilal sign Watkins, and Benzema hangs in the balance

According to Saudi newspaper "Al-Riyadiyah", Al-Hilal have regained several players ahead of the anticipated encounter. Simone Bouabri and Hassan Tambakti are both ready to feature against Al-Ahli, handing Italian coach Simone Inzaghi extra options across various lines of the team.

Tambakti's return matters especially, with the team crying out for more stability and solidity at the back after the international defender's recent absence. Bouabri's readiness, meanwhile, gives the coach a fresh option ahead of one of the toughest tests of the season.

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Adding to those developments, reports suggest Ollie Watkins could feature against Al-Ahli. Al-Hilal officially announced his signing from Aston Villa on a three-year deal, making the new striker one of the most prominent weapons "the Boss" are counting on in the coming stage.

Watkins' potential involvement carries huge significance. It could mark the English striker's first appearance in an Al-Hilal shirt, in a heavyweight encounter against Al-Ahli, giving fans of "the Boss" the chance to watch the new signing in a stern test from the off.

Al-Hilal hope the fitness of their players and Watkins' presence among the attacking options will help deliver a strong performance against Al-Ahli. The Clasico is an important chance for the team to strengthen its position in the Roshn League, and Inzaghi wants to use every weapon at his disposal to come away with the three points.