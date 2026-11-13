Led by Salah: an attacking line-up for Egypt in Ali Maher's debut

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Ali Maher, the new head coach of the Egypt national team, has announced the starting line-up of the Pharaohs for the clash against Malawi, in the match that brings the two teams together this Friday evening at Cairo International Stadium, as part of the third round of the qualifiers for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations finals.

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Ali Maher opted for an attacking line-up, relying on the trio of Mohamed Salah, Omar Marmoush and Mahmoud Trezeguet up front, in an attempt to impose control over the match and pressure the Malawi defence from the outset, with Ahmed Sayed Zizo and Nasser Maher in midfield to support the attacking moves.

Kick-off is at nine o'clock in the evening Cairo time, ten o'clock Mecca time, marking the first official appearance of the new technical staff led by Ali Maher. He took charge less than 48 hours before the start of the current camp for the Pharaohs.

Egypt's line-up to face Malawi was as follows:

Goalkeeper: Mostafa Shobeir.

Defence: Mohamed Hany, Rami Rabia, Hossam Abdelmaguid, Ahmed Fatouh.

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Midfield: Mohanad Lasheen, Ahmed Sayed Zizo, Nasser Maher.

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Attack: Mahmoud Trezeguet, Mohamed Salah, Omar Marmoush.

The line-up spells out a clear attacking approach from Maher. Salah, Marmoush and Trezeguet all possess great abilities to penetrate, create chances and score, with Zizo able to advance from midfield and ramp up the attacking intensity.

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Further back, Mohanad Lasheen takes on the responsibility of balance in midfield, while Rami Rabia and Hossam Abdelmaguid lead the defence, supported by Mohamed Hany and Ahmed Fatouh on the flanks.

Egypt's position in the qualifiers

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The Pharaohs enter the match top of Group Two with 4 points. They began their campaign with a goalless draw against Angola in the first round, before thrashing South Sudan five goals to nil in the second.

Egypt and Angola are level on points, but the Pharaohs lead on goal difference. Malawi occupy third place with 3 points, and South Sudan sit bottom without a point.

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This match carries special importance for Maher, who wants a winning start to his new mission and the chance to hold on to top spot, especially as the team play two consecutive matches against Malawi during the current international break.

The two teams meet again next Tuesday in Malawi, in the fourth round of the qualifiers.

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The group's top two qualify for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations finals, hosted by Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania from 19 June to 17 July 2027.

Egypt are aiming to seal qualification early and keep competing to reclaim the continental title. They have been crowned Africa Cup of Nations champions 7 times, a record for the tournament.