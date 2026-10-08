The Senegalese press have lifted the lid on the hearing held by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Lausanne on Thursday, convened to settle the dispute over the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final between Morocco and Senegal.

One moment turned the case on its head. The Moroccan side spoke of a second report drawn up by the match referee, only for the Confederation of African Football (CAF) lawyers to reject the claim outright.

Closed doors could not keep the details inside the courtroom. Senegalese website "SeneNews" revealed the information, citing a source present in Lausanne.

That source says the Moroccan defence produced a new element with the potential to reshape how the facts of the match are judged. It centred on a supposed second report by the referee of the final, the Congolese Jean Jacques Ndala, intended to complete or add detail to the official document submitted after the game.

What this report contains, its exact nature, and how far it can be leaned on within the case file all remain unclear. Its introduction, though, drew an immediate response from CAF's lawyer.

Dispute between Morocco and CAF

CAF's lawyers flatly rejected the Moroccan claim about a second report. It made for a striking split, given that CAF and Morocco are supposed to stand shoulder to shoulder against the appeal lodged by the Senegalese Federation.

The refereeing report sits at the heart of the case. It ranks among the most important documents covering what happened in the final, and CAF leaned on it when deciding to strip Senegal of the title and hand the match to Morocco.

No decision from CAS today

Everyone is waiting on the verdict. The Court of Arbitration for Sport confirmed the hearing took place behind closed doors, at the request of the parties, with no public or media present.

Three European arbitrators make up the panel, and they will now begin their deliberations. CAS cannot pin down a precise date for the ruling, but confirmed one thing: there will be no decision today.