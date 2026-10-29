League Cup draw: easy tie for Manchester City, perilous clash for Liverpool

The draw for the quarter-finals of the English League Cup, the "Carabao Cup", took place in the early hours of this Thursday morning. It handed Manchester City a kind tie, while Liverpool landed a far trickier test.

City had edged past Brighton on penalties in the last 16 after a 2-2 draw. Liverpool reached this stage the same way, beating Chelsea on spot-kicks following a 1-1 stalemate.

Fourth-tier Fleetwood Town served up the shock of the round, dumping out Premier League champions Arsenal.

Elsewhere, Sunderland beat Brentford 3-2 and Crystal Palace won 1-0 at Fulham. Bournemouth hammered Aston Villa 3-0, while top-flight Bradford saw off Peterborough 2-0.

One last-16 tie still remains. Everton host Newcastle to complete the quarter-final line-up.

Here is the full draw according to the "Sky Sports" network:

Fleetwood Town v Everton or Newcastle

Manchester City v Bradford

Crystal Palace v Sunderland

Liverpool v Bournemouth

City go into the competition as holders, having beaten Arsenal 2-0 in last season's final.



