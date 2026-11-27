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Five Keuken Kampioen Divisie matches have been called off, the league announced through its official channels on Friday morning.

"Four Keuken Kampioen Divisie matches scheduled for Friday 27 November 2026 have been called off due to weather conditions. The professional football league board made the decision after consulting the local parties involved," reads a statement on the KKD website. Friday evening brought confirmation that FC Emmen v Helmond Sport, due to be played on Saturday, was also off.

Friday's affected matches are Jong FC Utrecht v Almere City FC, FC Dordrecht v Vitesse, VVV-Venlo v RKC Waalwijk and Jong AZ v TOP Oss.

The current weather forecast left the league board unable to guarantee that the pitches would be playable.

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The KKD statement added that the matches would be rearranged soon.

For now, Jong Ajax v Heracles Almelo, NAC Breda v FC Den Bosch and MVV Maastricht v Jong PSV are still going ahead as planned.

The Eredivisie match between FC Groningen and Willem II also remains scheduled for Friday evening at 8pm.