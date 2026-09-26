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imago-sport-1083836537.jpgBranislav Racko
Jeroen van Poppel
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Leading roles for Modric (41) and Perisic (37) for Croatia

Winners & Losers
Czechia vs Croatia
Czechia
Croatia
UEFA Nations League A

Luka Modric and Ivan Perisic led the way for Croatia on Saturday night in the Nations League clash with the Czech Republic. Croatia went ahead in Prague after the break through a superb Modric goal, before Perisic later supplied an excellent assist for the 1-2.

Croatia struck almost straight after the restart following a goalless first half. Igor Matanovic laid the ball into Modric's path and the midfielder drove menacingly into the penalty area before selling his man with a body feint and firing home superbly.

The 41-year-old captain was scoring his 30th goal for Croatia. The lead did not last long.

Adam Karabec made it 1-1 for the Czech Republic in the 53rd minute after the visitors gifted them an opening with some defensive blundering. Croatia then set about chasing a new lead.

Perisic, who plays for PSV, also left his mark. In the 77th minute, the veteran whipped a cross in from the left for Marco Pasalic. Pasalic got in front of his direct opponent and headed the ball through goalkeeper Lukas Hornicek's legs for 1-2.

Two minutes later, the Czech Republic thought they had levelled again when Matej Radosta turned the ball into the net. VAR then spotted Adam Hlozek offside in the build-up, so the equaliser was ruled out.



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