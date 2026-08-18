Lazio make Ajax’s high earner their top priority: reunion with Taylor beckons

Josip Sutalo has emerged as Lazio's top target, Italian transfer market journalist Gianluca Di Marzio reports. Ajax are willing to let the Croatian defender leave.

Then technical director Sven Mislintat brought Sutalo to Amsterdam in the summer of 2023 for €22 million. The centre-back made a difficult start in the Netherlands but recovered under Francesco Farioli.

Injuries regularly troubled the Croatia international last year. He is still under contract until mid-2028, but Lazio would be willing to buy him out of that deal.

Di Marzio says Sutalo sits top of the wishlist in the Italian capital. The Romans are also being linked with Stepan Chaloupek.

If the transfer goes through, Sutalo would reunite at Lazio with his former team-mate Kenneth Taylor. He made the move six months ago for €20 million.

Fulham and Benfica are also tracking Sutalo. According to Transfermarkt, he is still worth €12 million.