Lautaro Martinez gives up his days off for Inter

Inter face a punishing schedule: nine matches in a month, from their return against the Bergamo side through to Christmas. Five league fixtures, two Champions League matches, their Coppa Italia debut and the Supercoppa against Lazio. Inter are chasing a return to the top of Serie A, direct qualification for the European last 16, a place in the Coppa Italia quarter-finals and the first trophy of the season. Lautaro wants to play a leading role. His daily work shows that getting back on the pitch is his priority.

No rest

Despite the days off Cristian Chivu gave the squad after the match against Como, Inter's No. 10 kept working, according to Gazzetta dello Sport. On Monday and Tuesday, he went to the training ground to continue his personalised recovery programme, accompanied by Luis Henrique, who is also dealing with an injury. That determination and commitment to the club echo the desire to return Lautaro showed last season while dealing with a calf problem.