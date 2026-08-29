Last-minute race: European club pushes to snatch Barcelona player

Marc Casadó is closing in on a Barcelona exit this summer. The midfielder has slipped out of Hansi Flick's plans at the Catalan club, and Beşiktaş are pressing hard to sign him, with other clubs also keen to sort out his future before the window shuts.

According to Spanish newspaper "Sport", Beşiktaş have ramped up their efforts in recent days to convince Barcelona and Casadó to agree the deal, having shown interest in the player since the start of the summer.

Leading the charge for the Turkish side is Edvard Graf, their sporting director and former Borussia Dortmund scout. Beşiktaş opened talks by contacting the player's agent Jorge Mendes, before negotiating with Barcelona sporting director Deco.

Barcelona initially valued the deal at around 20 million euros. But with the window nearly shut, the club may soften those demands, particularly after hitting their sales targets this summer, including Ferran Torres's move to Paris Saint-Germain.

Beşiktaş aren't alone in the chase. Germany's Leipzig have joined the list of interested clubs, and several English sides are watching too, though it's unclear whether any of those moves have become official offers.

Casadó wants a move to a European club where he can play regularly and rebuild his form after his role at Barcelona faded. The club and Mendes are now working to settle his destination in the final days of the window.