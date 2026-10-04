Laporta sends a message to Real Madrid after the Clasico shock

Joan Laporta walked out of the Spotify Camp Nou beaming after Barcelona tore their rivals Real Madrid apart 7-0 in the Spanish women's league.

The Barcelona president saluted his players, singling out the new attendance record set for the Spanish women's league.

Sport newspaper carried Laporta's comments, in which he said: "It was a wonderful match and a footballing showcase. We are proud to have broken the attendance record for the Spanish women's league."

Even with the scoreline so lopsided, Laporta made a point of crediting Madrid, explaining: "Real Madrid are always a great competitor, and we still have a team with great competitive ability. They played very well, and we were clinical with the final touch."

Praise flowed too for the backroom staff and sporting management. Laporta highlighted the work of the players, the coach and Txavi Puig, the man in charge of the women's football section, who have kept the team's level sky-high despite major changes to the squad.

"They have succeeded in putting together a team with great competitive ability," Laporta noted. "Players who made an era have left, and others are coming who will make a new era."

A storm had forced the match back by two hours, and the fans still turned up. Laporta wanted to thank them.

"People responded after the enormous amount of water that fell yesterday," he said. "Fortunately, no disaster occurred."

The women's team keeps cementing its place among the best on the planet, as the Barcelona president was quick to stress: "We are the champions of Europe. We won the league, the cup, the Super Cup and the Champions League... We are on the right path and we continue to work in the right way."

Staying there is the real challenge, he admitted. "The hard thing is to stay at the top. We have won four Champions League titles in the last six seasons, and that is quite remarkable."

Laporta signed off with a nod to how his players mark their wins: "They celebrate like no one else, and it is wonderful how generous they are in this regard."



