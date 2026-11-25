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Barcelona president Joan Laporta has launched a fresh attack on Real Madrid and their president Florentino Perez over the latter's repeated comments on the Negreira case. He insisted that the Madrid club have become obsessed with talking about the Catalan side and issued a mocking threat to demand royalties from Perez for constantly promoting Barcelona's name and image.

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Laporta's comments, reported by Spanish newspaper "Sport", came in the Azerbaijani capital Baku, where he is following Barcelona's Champions League clash with Sabah. He addressed the conciliation hearing set between the Catalan club and Florentino Perez, the step before a possible move to the criminal courts over Perez's accusations in the Negreira case.

Laporta: We are giving Real Madrid a chance to correct their statements

The Barcelona president explained that the conciliation hearing comes before any criminal complaint. For now, the club want to force the other side to correct what was said.

He added: "The conciliation hearing comes as a preliminary step before filing a criminal complaint, and what we have done is try to push them to correct their statements. When someone makes statements that may be wrong or goes beyond the limits of what can be said, the conciliation hearing gives them the chance to correct them and retract them."

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Ignoring that request would, in Laporta's view, signal bad faith. In that case, Barcelona would press on with legal action.

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The statements in question date back to the press conference Perez held on 12 May. Laporta claimed the Real Madrid president used it to distort the facts and rewrite history with false information.

Laporta said: "We believed we had to defend Barcelona's interests, because some terrible and untrue things were being said about the club, and they came from the highest representative of another club, someone who is supposed to show greater restraint when making such statements."

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Laporta mocks Perez: We will demand royalties from him!

Laporta didn't stop at the legal fight. He also hit out at Perez for constantly dragging Barcelona's name into the conversation, pointing out that the Real Madrid president kept talking about the Catalans at his club's most recent general assembly.

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Then came the mockery: "I don't know what they will do today at the conciliation hearing, but I saw that they carried on talking about Barcelona at the general assembly. They are obsessed with talking about Barcelona, and I repeat that."

He added: "We will end up demanding royalties from them, because they promote their image at Barcelona's expense. All they know how to do is talk about Barcelona, and I think what they should do is take care of their own affairs."

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Every club, he said, have problems and responsibilities to deal with. He urged Real Madrid to focus on their own internal situation and leave other clubs alone.

The Fermin row, the referees and Laporta's stance on Flick

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Laporta also addressed the case of Fermin Lopez, booked while sitting on the bench during Barcelona's last match. The club now fear a one or two-match suspension that could rule him out of the game against Atletico Madrid.

Barcelona hadn't yet received the final sanction when he spoke. Laporta insisted the club would act to defend the player's interests and push for the lightest possible punishment.

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According to Laporta, the referee's report stated Fermin had not insulted the official. What happened, he explained, was a reaction in the heat of a football match, which sometimes brings moments of tension and emotion.

He was keen to stress Barcelona's respect for referees and the refereeing body, saying: "We respect the referees, we believe they do their best and make their decisions according to their judgement, and sometimes there may be decisions that do not match our point of view."

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He threw his weight behind coach Hans Flick's comments too. Flick had called for more dialogue with referees and better communication between the different parties on the pitch.

Flick was right to say what he thinks, Laporta argued. Constructive discussion, in his view, can help everyone do their job better, from the players on the pitch and the coaches on the touchline to the referees officiating the matches.

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The row over the comments

The current dispute between Real Madrid and Barcelona goes back to Florentino Perez's comments in May, when he attacked Barcelona over the Negreira case. He accused them of corruption, enriching referees and consistently benefiting from refereeing decisions, and questioned the integrity of the competition during the years when the payments linked to the case were made.

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Barcelona hit back with legal action. They demanded that Perez retract his statements or provide proof of his accusations, before moving on to file a criminal complaint for defamation.

The Negreira case centres on payments Barcelona made between 2001 and 2018 to companies linked to Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira, the former vice-president of the Technical Committee of Referees. They totalled more than €7 million.

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Barcelona maintain the money paid for technical reports and consultancy relating to referees. The judicial investigation is examining the nature and purpose of those payments, but that doesn't mean match-fixing has been proven.

According to Spanish radio station "Cadena SER", the conciliation hearing in Madrid on Wednesday 25 November ended without agreement. Perez offered no correction of the disputed statements, leaving the door open for Barcelona to continue down the legal path Laporta had threatened.