Barcelona president Joan Laporta has insisted that his side play the best football in Europe and the world, praising the level the players are showing under coach Hansi Flick, just hours before facing Galatasaray in Istanbul in the Champions League.





According to Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo, Laporta ran through the latest goings-on at Barcelona and set out the team's ambitions this season, insisting the Catalan club want to fight for every title. He also talked up the mood in the dressing room and the work of both Deco and Flick.

On Barcelona's level under Flick, Laporta said: "Barcelona, with all humility, play the best football in Europe and the world. There are other teams performing at a very good level, such as Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich, and they are also candidates to win titles. In the end, there are always a few surprises, so we have to stay alert, but in terms of the quality of football, we are the team playing at the highest level and giving the fans enjoyment. We make football lovers and Barcelona's supporters enjoy themselves, and we offer a style of play they admire."

Real Madrid, though, were off limits. The Barcelona president joked: "If I don't touch on the Vinicius issue, they'll let me speak," before shutting the door on the capital club entirely: "I'm not going to get into that subject."

Turning to the mood inside his own camp, Laporta said: "The atmosphere and the team spirit are the key to everything, and that is what Flick and his coaching staff have managed to achieve, along with Deco and his team. The cooperation between Deco and Flick is going well, and there is a positive atmosphere and great ambition, because any player who plays performs superbly, while the player who does not play tries to improve his level in order to be better than the team-mate who got the chance."

Lamine Yamal also got his backing in the Ballon d'Or race. Asked about the teenager's chances of claiming the award, Laporta replied: "I hope Lamine wins the Ballon d'Or, he deserves it."

Every trophy is in Barcelona's sights this season, according to their president. "Our ambition is to be candidates to win all the competitions we take part in," he explained. "We have a very strong and balanced squad, Deco and his team have done a great job, and we have a list of players capable of competing strongly. Expectations are set very high."

He added: "We have started the league well, and we will come back here in February to compete for the Super Cup and the Cup, and we want to be among the candidates to win them. As for the Champions League, which everyone at Barcelona feels great excitement about, that is a target we have set for ourselves this year."

As for Galatasaray, Laporta says his side are ready. "It is a Champions League game, the best club competition in the world," he said. "We come into the match in a very good period, we had a very intense training session yesterday, the players are highly motivated and we have positive feelings."



