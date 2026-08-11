Lampard extends a helping hand to Alonso at Chelsea

Mykhailo Mudryk's last few months boil down to one long wait. The Ukrainian winger arrived at Chelsea as one of his country's brightest rising talents and among the most promising players in Eastern Europe, yet he has fallen well short of the ambitions that came with his move to London.

Chelsea have hardly fared better. The team failed to deliver the success everyone expected, and Mudryk found himself off the pitch entirely after a suspension over a doping case, pushing the club to hunt for a way out, possibly a loan during the current window.

A glimmer of hope has finally arrived. Known for his bold style and striking tattoos, Mudryk got his chance to return during Chelsea's friendly against Juventus.

His minutes were limited, but simply pulling on a Chelsea shirt again mattered, a feeling only strengthened by further appearances against Milan and Johor.

Add it all up and Mudryk managed just 16 minutes across those matches, a reflection of how long he had been away. His last official game dates back to November 2024.

Doping suspension freezes his career

Mudryk's journey stopped dead when he was found to be involved in a doping case, which initially brought a four-year ban from playing or training at professional level.

He refused to accept it. The Ukrainian would not let the suspension end his career at the highest level.

Throughout his absence, Mudryk kept training on his own at a non-professional club's pitch in London, working to stay fit and waiting for the opportunity to get back out there.

His name stayed in the headlines for all sorts of reasons, including a link to the game "Counter-Strike", but his determination to return began to pay off in the summer of 2026.

Xabi Alonso looks for an exit for Mudryk

With a bloated squad and a clear need for changes up front, Xabi Alonso wants to trim his options and reshuffle the pack as he wrestles with a few problems in planning for the new season.

Chelsea hope to loan Mudryk to a European club, giving him regular football and a chance to rebuild after so long out, according to Spanish newspaper "AS".

Coventry City have been linked, the newly promoted Championship side led by Frank Lampard, but a move to Strasbourg in France has gathered pace lately.

Chelsea's financial backing could help push through a switch to Ligue 1, offering the player the right setting to rediscover his level and rack up regular minutes.

English media tell a different story. The BBC report that Mudryk would rather stay in England and join a Premier League club.

Clubs in Italy are keen too, which leaves his future wide open this window.

Long contract keeps Chelsea optimistic about his future

For all Mudryk has been through, Chelsea remain optimistic about him, not least because his contract runs until 2031.

Regaining his physical and technical fitness is the biggest test now, followed by a genuine run of regular football, whether at Chelsea or out on a new loan.

His career sits at a crossroads. Either this friendly return kickstarts the revival of his talent, or it marks the first step out of Chelsea in search of a fresh start.