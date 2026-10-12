Lamine Yamal wants another record at Mbappé's expense

Lamine Yamal has Kylian Mbappe's Champions League record in his sights, according to a press report in Spain.

The newspaper "Mundo Deportivo" report that the Champions League has become one of the biggest challenges facing the 19-year-old.

Mistakes cost you dear in that competition, and the big stars tend to turn up. The Barcelona winger is racking up a set of records that looked impossible only a few years ago.

One of them already bears his stamp. He scored 11 goals in the competition before turning 19, beating the record Mbappe set with ten at the same age.

The Real Madrid striker then raised the bar again, scoring 13 Champions League goals before he turned 20, a figure long used to measure the impact of one of the most decisive forwards of his generation.

Now Lamine Yamal's name is emerging in that race. His goal against Feyenoord in the opening match of this season took Barcelona's number 10 to 12 goals and 11 assists in 34 appearances in Europe's biggest competition.

That leaves him a single goal away from matching Mbappe's 13. Given the level the teenager is playing at, that mark looks set to be equalled or even passed.

Against Feyenoord he curled in a direct free kick, then celebrated with Raphinha, who had handed him the captain's armband before being substituted.

His Champions League story is already packed with landmarks. He made his debut at 16 against Antwerp, with Xavi Hernandez on the Barcelona bench.

In that same season, 2023-2024, he became the youngest player to start in the competition, against Porto, a match he had to leave because of illness.

He also became the youngest player to score and assist in the same match, in the first leg of the round of 16 against Benfica in 2024-2025, under Hansi Flick.

April 2025 brought another one. He became the youngest player to score in a Champions League semi-final, against Inter Milan.

Every season adds a new chapter, and the pace keeps quickening. What would count as a career high for someone else is, for Lamine, just the next step.

At Barcelona, the conversation has moved beyond his technique, his ability to break through defences and his work in one-on-one duels. People now talk about his statistics, his records and how far he can go.

Next up is Tuesday's visit of Galatasaray, and another chance to score and keep writing history.