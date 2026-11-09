Lamine Yamal & Mikel Oyarzabal to miss Spain’s Nations League clash with Czechia through injury and illness

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Spain will be without two of their most influential attackers for the upcoming UEFA Nations League fixture against the Czech Republic. Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal and Real Sociedad captain Mikel Oyarzabal have both been ruled out of the trip to Prague as Luis de la Fuente deals with a thinning squad.

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Barcelona star Yamal sidelined with knee issue

Yamal will not travel with the Spanish national team for their upcoming UEFA Nations League fixture in Prague. The teenage sensation is currently nursing knee discomfort following Barcelona's hard-fought victory over Atletico Madrid at the Metropolitano. While Hansi Flick’s side secured all three points thanks to a double from Fermin Lopez, the physical toll of the match has forced the winger to delay his international duties.

The medical department at Barcelona has been in constant dialogue with the national team staff regarding the 19-year-old’s fitness. It has been decided that the best course of action is for Yamal to remain in Catalonia for initial treatment rather than risking further aggravation during the flight and the match in the Czech Republic. The RFEF confirmed that he is expected to join the squad later in the week once the medical reports show sufficient improvement.

Oyarzabal battles illness in San Sebastian

Adding to Spain’s selection headaches, Oyarzabal is also set to miss the Thursday night encounter. The Sociedad forward has been struck down by a severe flu-like illness, which has prevented him from traveling to the Ciudad del Futbol in Las Rozas. Oyarzabal is currently resting at his home in San Sebastian, with the national team doctors monitoring his temperature and general condition daily.

The RFEF released a statement to clarify the status of both players, noting that they are not permanently withdrawn from the current international window. "Both players will join the camp in the coming days to be available to face England at the Estadio Metropolitano," the federation stated, as quoted by Marca.

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De la Fuente forced into squad adjustments

The loss of Yamal and Oyarzabal follows earlier disruptions to the original list named by De la Fuente. The manager has already had to look elsewhere for reinforcements to ensure the group remains competitive for the final stages of the Nations League group phase. These late changes test the depth of the Spanish pool as they look to secure their position at the top of the standings.

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In a separate move to cover for fitness issues, De la Fuente called up Jorge de Frutos to replace the injured Ander Barrenetxea. The Rayo Vallecano man provides another direct option in the wide areas, which has become a necessity given the current unavailability of other key attackers. De Frutos joined the camp in Las Rozas on Monday to begin preparations for the trip to Prague.

Eyes on the Metropolitano showdown

While the focus remains on the immediate task in the Czech Republic, the Spanish camp is clearly managing their primary stars with one eye on the subsequent game. The match against England at the Metropolitano is viewed as a marquee fixture, and having both Yamal and Oyarzabal back in the fold will be a priority. Their return would provide a massive boost to the European champions in front of a home crowd.

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Medical staff from both Barcelona and Sociedad are providing regular updates to ensure the transition back into the national team setup is seamless. For now, De la Fuente will have to find tactical alternatives for the Thursday kickoff, potentially handing opportunities to players like Nico Williams or Bryan Zaragoza to lead the line in the absence of the two regular starters.