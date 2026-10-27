Barcelona star Lamine Yamal has written another chapter in football history. He's become the first player to finish inside the top ten of three consecutive Ballon d'Or editions before turning twenty, taking eighth place in 2024, runner-up in 2025 and third in the 2026 edition.

Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo" reported that Yamal, aged 19, quickly forced his way in among the leading stars of world football through his talent and competitive personality. In just a few years he's collected collective and individual honours that many players chase across an entire career. Barcelona president Joan Laporta, for his part, voiced his confidence in the teenager's ability to win the Ballon d'Or in the future.

From eighth place to runner-up

Yamal first made his mark on the Ballon d'Or race in 2024, taking eighth place at the age of 17 in the edition won by Spaniard Rodri. He finished ahead of Brazilian Vinicius Junior and Englishman Jude Bellingham.

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That came after a season in which Yamal played 50 official matches with Barcelona, scoring 7 goals. He also played a prominent role in Spain's crowning as Euro 2024 champions, a tournament the national team wrapped up with a win over England in the final.

The young star won the "Kopa" trophy for best young player in the same year.

By 2025, Yamal had jumped to second place in the Ballon d'Or standings, behind Frenchman Ousmane Dembele, after delivering an exceptional season under German coach Hansi Flick. He played 55 official matches, scoring 18 goals and providing 21 assists.

He drove Barcelona to a domestic treble of La Liga, the Copa del Rey and the Spanish Super Cup. Yamal was also one of the team's standout figures during their Champions League run, which ended at the semi-final stage against Inter Milan.

Retaining the "Kopa" trophy for a second year running, he confirmed his status among the most prominent rising talents in the world.

Third place strengthens his historic record

In the 2026 edition, Yamal took third place behind Englishman Harry Kane and Frenchman Kylian Mbappe. The finish sealed an unprecedented feat: a top-ten place in three consecutive editions before turning twenty, with a spot on the podium in the last two.

Such progress followed the 2025-2026 season, during which he scored 24 goals and provided 18 assists across various competitions. He helped fire Barcelona to La Liga and the Spanish Super Cup while continuing to anchor the team's front line.

On the international front, Yamal added the 2026 World Cup title with Spain to a record that already included Euro 2024 glory.

He also picked up the best young talent award at the 2026 Ballon d'Or ceremony, having won the "Kopa" trophy in the 2024 and 2025 editions.

These numbers tell their own story. Yamal keeps cementing his place among the world's first-rate stars, combining collective titles with a constant presence in the Ballon d'Or race, all before his twentieth birthday.