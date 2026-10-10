"Lack of support fuels the crisis": Mbappé angry with Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappé dreams of winning the Ballon d'Or for the first time. Yet cracks are starting to show between the French star and Real Madrid, with the forward feeling, according to the Spanish press, that his club haven't backed him in the race for the individual prize the way Barcelona have thrown their weight behind young talent Lamine Yamal.

French website "Foot Mercato", citing Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo", reported that Mbappé was taken aback by how Real Madrid handled the Ballon d'Or. He had expected far more backing from his club in his bid to win the award, and that could deepen his frustration, even with the support he gets from coach José Mourinho.

The French striker arrived in Madrid carrying big ambitions. He wants to cement himself as one of the leaders of the club's sporting project and one of the biggest names in world football. The lack of expected support in the Ballon d'Or race, though, raises questions about where he stands within the team.

Pressure is building. High expectations, fierce internal competition and the demand to keep producing and settling the big games all weigh on Mbappé's shoulders. These reports don't necessarily point to a breakdown between player and club, mind you, as the Frenchman remains one of the team's key pillars.

With his name linked to a Liverpool move in recent weeks, Mbappé's displays on the pitch will shape what comes next. Attention now turns to the clash with Villarreal. It hands the France captain a fresh chance to shine and silence the critics, all against a backdrop of uncertainty over his relationship with the Real Madrid hierarchy.



