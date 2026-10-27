Kylian Mbappe sparks international incident as China government reacts to Real Madrid star's 'dictator' joke

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Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe has sparked a major diplomatic incident after a video of him joking about a Chinese historical figure went viral. The controversy has already cost the France international two lucrative sponsorship deals, with the Chinese government now issuing an official response to the backlash.

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Mbappe faces massive backlash in China

Mbappe is currently at the centre of a rapidly escalating international controversy. The Madrid forward has lost two major commercial partnerships in China following a recent social media appearance that offended fans in the region.

Chinese brands Dongpeng and Mengniu have officially terminated their lucrative collaborations with the France international. The swift commercial backlash stems directly from a video broadcast in which the player reacted to an image of former Chinese leader Mao Zedong.

Chinese government issues official statement

The situation has quickly evolved from a standard social media storm into a diplomatic matter of state. Chinese authorities have now addressed the situation directly, firmly defending the widespread public outrage directed at the footballer across the country. Guo Jiakun, a spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, spoke extensively about the incident during an official press briefing on Tuesday.

"Any word or act that hurts the feelings of the Chinese people naturally meets with common rejection from the whole of Chinese society," Jiakun told reporters, as quoted by MadeInFoot.

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The origins of the viral video

The controversy originally began during a broadcasted episode of the online show 'The Bridge'. During the programme, Mbappe was seen laughing at a heavily edited internet montage that superimposed his own face onto the former Chinese leader.

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That brief sequence immediately triggered fierce and widespread reactions across various Chinese social media platforms. Citizens quickly expressed their deep frustration over what they perceived as immense disrespect towards a prominent historical figure.

It marks a remarkably difficult off-pitch period for the superstar forward. The attacker recently finished second in the latest Ballon d'Or rankings but now faces severe reputational damage in one of the most lucrative global markets.

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Dealing with the commercial fallout

Mbappe and his public relations representatives must now carefully navigate the severe fallout from this unexpected diplomatic row. Losing significant financial backing from corporate giants like Dongpeng and Mengniu represents a massive blow to his overall commercial portfolio in Asia.

It remains to be seen whether the player will issue a formal public apology in an attempt to ease the growing tensions. For now, the forward must attempt to maintain his focus on football despite the intense external noise surrounding his brand. Los Blancos will expect their star attacker to continue delivering positive results on the pitch while his management team works tirelessly to limit the off-field damage.