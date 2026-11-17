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Kees Kwakman has torn into Denzel Dumfries's performance against Germany. The Netherlands right-back endured a painful Monday evening as his side were thrashed 5-0. Kwakman called it Dumfries's worst-ever match in a Netherlands shirt.

“I think this was the worst international match of his career,” Kwakman said on Monday evening on ESPN's Voetbalpraat. The pundit singled out Dumfries's defending against Germany, who scored four more after leading 1-0 at half-time.

Arnold Bruggink also criticised the defender, who spoke to the cameras afterwards as stand-in captain. “A poor interview after the match, too,” Bruggink said. Kwakman agreed, though he stressed that Dumfries had been critical of his own performance.

Dumfries called it a dismal performance and a collective failure when he spoke to NOS afterwards. “We lost every second ball, were too weak in the challenges and the spaces were too big. They kept looking dangerous on the counter-attack,” the defender explained. He said there was also a great deal of frustration among the players.

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The panel at the ESPN table then discussed the interviews players give immediately after matches. Kwakman questioned how much detailed criticism internationals can offer when they have to play together again a few days later. He cited Virgil van Dijk as a player who, in his view, often sees more than he says publicly.

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“Van Dijk isn’t stupid, of course. He can see where the problems lie,” Kwakman said of Van Dijk. “But he also knows: we have another match in three or four days. If I start saying now that we couldn’t hold on to the ball up front...” The former footballer said that explains why players often choose their words carefully after matches.

Bruggink believes Dumfries's form benefits greatly from a regular run of matches. “If you put Frenkie de Jong out there, he has his technique. It never lets him down,” the former FC Twente technical director explained.

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“But I think Dumfries needs a lot of rhythm, physical rhythm too, to play matches,” Bruggink continued. “If that goes, it simply becomes harder for him, especially in such a good match.” Kwakman focused on Dumfries's defending, saying he had struggled noticeably against his direct opponent.

Kenneth Perez defended the Netherlands international, stressing how important he has been in recent years. “Dumfries has been outstanding in, let’s say, 99 out of 100 internationals. I don’t know how many he’s played, but anyway,” the Danish pundit said. “He is so valuable to this Netherlands team.”

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A possible move to Real Madrid drew a less enthusiastic response from the pundits. Kwakman pointed out that Federico Valverde is currently their first-choice right-back and that Trent Alexander-Arnold also plays in that position. “Real Madrid are simply a step too far,” Perez concluded of Dumfries, with Bruggink agreeing.