Kvaratskhelia returns the favour to Dembélé

Stability and complete harmony reign in the corridors of Paris Saint-Germain. While debate has raged for weeks over the identity of the world's best player and the one most deserving of the Ballon d'Or next October, the capital club's stars prefer to back one another, far from any individual rivalry.

Compare that to the sharp remarks from the outstanding duo of Lamine Yamal and Kylian Mbappe, who each insisted on their right to win the prestigious award. Ousmane Dembele chose a more "elegant" and humble path. Speaking in an interview broadcast by the "Ligue 1+" platform on Friday, the French forward named his Georgian teammate Khvicha Kvaratskhelia as the one most deserving of the Ballon d'Or.

The Georgian star, present alongside his teammate for this tribute, did not take long to respond. Asked in turn which player would get his vote this year, Kvaratskhelia answered with real class, picking Dembele: "I will vote for Ous (Ousmane). His ability to lead the team and his decisiveness are extremely important to us, and we are very happy to have him with us. He is a player who cannot be stopped when he sets off with the ball."

Kvaratskhelia then turned to his teammate's most decisive moments last season. "The penalty he scored against Arsenal was a landmark moment. He showed incredible, miraculous confidence at that point," he said, a friendly exchange that captures the strength of the bond and the superb harmony between the Parisian attacking duo.

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