PSV embarrassed themselves in a 2-1 defeat to strugglers ADO Den Haag on Saturday, leaving Hans Kraay junior stunned. The analyst believes the reigning champions from Eindhoven are clearly feeling the departures of Joey Veerman and Ismael Saibari.

Last summer, Veerman forced through a move to Borussia Dortmund. Saibari capped a strong season as PSV's playmaker with a move to Bayern Munich, who paid around €50 million.

"Some people don’t rate Joey Veerman highly. But yesterday (Saturday, ed.), I thought: Veerman and Saibari really do bring extra quality," Kraay said on Sunday morning on Goedemorgen Eredivisie. "Especially when ADO started playing with more swagger and pressed with an extra man."

Kraay sees a big difference from last season. "When PSV were under pressure with Veerman in the team, the central defenders would pass to him. Then you could push up and start playing football. Veerman would then pass to Saibari, and you could push up even further."

For now, Sjoerd Mossou is not worried about PSV without Veerman and Saibari. "But you would think the PSV of recent years would have taken at least a point here. Losing this match at this stage of the season is worrying, especially because you’re falling behind Feyenoord."

Feyenoord won 3-4 away to a spirited Telstar in a spectacular match on Saturday. That leaves the faltering PSV four points behind the leaders from Rotterdam.