Kraay: 'Feyenoord should have signed him instead of Diarra and Borges'

Hans Kraay Jr. is disappointed that Oscar Sjöstrand is leaving SC Cambuur for Malmö FF. According to the Keuken Kampioen Divisie pundit, the Swedish left winger would certainly have been an asset to Feyenoord.

Cambuur will receive a record fee of two million euros for Sjöstrand, who played a major part in the club’s promotion to the Eredivisie. The winger has so far scored ten goals and provided seven assists in 32 matches in the Keuken Kampioen Divisie.

“He’s simply a good player,” Kraay began on Friday evening on ESPN. “And I know it’s the KKD, and that you have to be very careful when talking about the lower half of the table. But Sjöstrand is better than Diarra and Borges, who play for Feyenoord. It’s a no-brainer.”

Kraay continued his analysis: “If only Feyenoord had signed Sjöstrand instead of Diarra and Borges. That would have saved you thirteen million euros,” said the reporter and analyst for the pay-TV channel.

Last year, Feyenoord paid 3.5 million euros for Diarra, who joined from Turkish side Istanbulspor. The left winger is not a regular under Robin van Persie and has so far clocked up 298 minutes, spread over six matches. An ankle injury kept Diarra sidelined for over two months.

Borges has featured in sixteen matches, scoring three goals and providing one assist. Just before the international break, Van Persie kept the Portuguese winger on the bench for the full 90 minutes against Ajax (1-1).