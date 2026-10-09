Vincent Kompany, the Bayern Munich coach, has confirmed that team titles remain his priority ahead of the Ballon d'Or, for which his players Harry Kane and Michael Olise are competing.

Asked at the pre-match press conference for his side's clash with hosts Augsburg, scheduled for tomorrow, Saturday, in the Bundesliga, about the chances of Kane and Olise being crowned with the Ballon d'Or, Kompany replied: "I think it's already been decided, right? So I can't change anything anymore, no matter what I say."

He continued: "Sorry, but I don't have this Ballon d'Or on my mind every day. Today I'm only thinking about Augsburg."

Read also

Messi's heir presents his credentials in the moment of farewell

Bayern Munich moves to deny Real Madrid Olise: and the Madrid club predicts the outcome of the negotiations

The Belgian coach added: "I hope a Bayern player wins it. But of course, the most important thing for me is that we win titles with Bayern. I know Harry and Michael well, and they think the same way. That's what sets us apart as a team."

"I don't do it for the awards"

On the honour heading his way from Markus Söder, the Minister-President of the state of Bavaria, for his sporting achievements and his stance against racism, Kompany said: "It's a sporting award. I don't want to receive an award for a speech against racism. I don't do it for the awards, but because the right thing must be said at a certain moment. The award is very nice, of course."

According to "Bild" newspaper, Kompany will receive the personal award of the Minister-President of Bavaria at the 2026 Bavarian Sports Award ceremony, scheduled to take place after the Augsburg match.

Söder, the paper explained, values above all the Belgian coach's clear stance against racism and exclusion.

Back in February, Kompany delivered a 12-minute speech during a Bayern press conference that drew global attention. He was responding to the racist abuse suffered by the Brazilian star Vinícius Júnior in the Benfica and Real Madrid match in the Champions League, and to the stance of José Mourinho, Benfica's coach at the time, who held Vinícius partly responsible.



