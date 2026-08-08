Koeman junior shares shocking DM: ‘Bizarre what is coming in...’

Ronald Koeman Jr has shared a shocking message on Instagram after Telstar's surprise 1-2 win over NEC. The goalkeeper's account made a highly offensive private response from a football follower public.

Koeman's management, who run his account, posted the Instagram story.

"DMs on this account are managed by Ronald's management (Wasserman, ed.). Even so, it is bizarre every time to see what comes into the DMs," the story reads. "This season we will put these accounts in the spotlight more often."

Alongside the text, they posted a screenshot of a message Koeman received after the match. A user named Ramon sent: "kk dog, your kk mother, may your entire kk family tree drop dead, kk faggot."

That message carries extra painful weight because of the Koeman family's private situation. Bartina Koeman, Ronald Jr's mother, is living with chronic breast cancer.

In Nijmegen on Saturday, Koeman played the full match in goal as Telstar sealed an impressive win. The North Holland side sprung an upset straight away in the season opener by beating NEC 1-2. Koeman was shown a yellow card in the closing stages for time-wasting.







