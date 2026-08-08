Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

Goal.com
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
imago-sport-1080785304.jpgANP
Jeroen van Poppel

Translated by

Koeman junior shares shocking DM: ‘Bizarre what is coming in...’

NEC Nijmegen vs Telstar
NEC Nijmegen
Telstar
Eredivisie
R. Koeman

Ronald Koeman Jr has shared a shocking message on Instagram after Telstar's surprise 1-2 win over NEC. The goalkeeper's account made a highly offensive private response from a football follower public.

Koeman's management, who run his account, posted the Instagram story.

"DMs on this account are managed by Ronald's management (Wasserman, ed.). Even so, it is bizarre every time to see what comes into the DMs," the story reads. "This season we will put these accounts in the spotlight more often."

Alongside the text, they posted a screenshot of a message Koeman received after the match. A user named Ramon sent: "kk dog, your kk mother, may your entire kk family tree drop dead, kk faggot."

That message carries extra painful weight because of the Koeman family's private situation. Bartina Koeman, Ronald Jr's mother, is living with chronic breast cancer.

Champions League Qualification
NEC Nijmegen crest
NEC Nijmegen
NEC
Olympiacos crest
Olympiacos
OLY
Eredivisie
Telstar crest
Telstar
TEL
Sparta Rotterdam crest
Sparta Rotterdam
SPA

In Nijmegen on Saturday, Koeman played the full match in goal as Telstar sealed an impressive win. The North Holland side sprung an upset straight away in the season opener by beating NEC 1-2. Koeman was shown a yellow card in the closing stages for time-wasting.


KoemanStory


Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google